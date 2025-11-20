Gardener captures adorable video of tiny visitor: 'This is so cute'

"It does look so peaceful indeed."

Mrs. Ann (@southernherbary) recently spotted a friendly visitor in her garden and shared some footage of it with her TikTok followers.

"The frogs in our garden always seem so at peace. I love that for them," she wrote in the video caption. "Frogs in the garden are a great help, when it comes to controlling unwanted bug populations."

Frogs are a common sight in plenty of gardens, and that's a good thing. These little friends bring a host of benefits.

Mrs. Ann is right that wildlife can be a very helpful form of all-natural pest control, though frogs will need a pond to get properly comfortable. It's also important to remember that frogs are highly susceptible to chemical pesticides. Luckily, managing an all-natural garden with frogs and the right companion plants can be all of the pest management you need.

Cutting down on mosquito populations is about more than just removing an irritant from your backyard. Increased mosquito populations have spread an exploding number of vector-borne illnesses. Atmospheric pollution has exacerbated wetter and warmer weather, making the perfect breeding conditions for these insects.

Along with the spread of these mosquitos has been an increase in cases of Zika, malaria, chikungunya, West Nile, yellow fever, Oropouche, and dengue fever.

Native plants make a perfect home for amphibious protectors against such disease spread. Native plants have evolved alongside local wildlife to form beneficial relationships. This dynamic extends to pollinators and other local wildlife that may need shelter or food in the face of deteriorating habitat.

Mrs. Ann's TikTok followers were absolutely enamored with the frogs in her garden.

"This is so cute. It does look so peaceful indeed," one community member wrote.

"Awe I love this little guy! Frogs are adorable," another replied.

"This is so cute, it got the perfect spot!" another follower added.

