Gardener thrilled after finding 'village' of creatures living in plants: 'That's awesome'

Gardens offer more than just fresh produce; they nurture healthy ecosystems and, if you're lucky, attract a few unexpected (and adorable) visitors. One TikToker recently experienced this firsthand and shared the delightful surprise on the platform.

Chelsea (@chelseajohnson3010) posted a video revealing a hidden frog village beneath one of her potted plants.

"Some people grow tomatoes," she wrote in the caption. "I grow frog villages."

Chelsea's frog-filled garden is a perfect (and cute) example of what happens when we work with nature instead of against it.

Rewilding your lawn with native plants tailored to your gardening zone can lead to big personal payoffs, starting with lower water bills. Native species are adapted to local conditions, meaning they thrive without constant watering, fertilizing, or mowing.

That saves you time, energy, and money while also giving you a more resilient and self-sustaining yard.

Eco-friendly, low-maintenance lawn alternatives like native plant beds, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping offer beautiful and practical options for any yard. Even replacing part of your lawn with these alternatives can significantly reduce upkeep and boost your yard's ecological impact.

Unlike traditional monoculture lawns, which often require heavy upkeep, native landscapes support a wide range of local wildlife, from pollinators to, yes, frogs.

These living visitors are proof that your yard is becoming a healthier part of the ecosystem. It's a win for you and for the planet.

Commenters were understandably delighted by Chelsea's discovery, flooding the post with enthusiasm and curiosity.

One user simply summed it up with, "That's awesome," while another chimed in with a fun fact: "Western Toads! Used to be endangered but has made a big resurgence, especially in your backyard."

Others leaned into the whimsy of it all, with one commenter joking, "Now you need a frog hotel."

The video clearly struck a chord, not just for its charm, but for the hopeful reminder that small changes to our green spaces can invite big returns from nature.

