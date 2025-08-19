Gardener shares photos of adorable creatures hiding in flower blooms: 'What a beautiful sight'

"I find their presence to be the highest compliment."

Gardening comes with its perks, and they're not always the kind of perks you're expecting.

A Reddit user shared a post on the r/gardening subreddit showing that their native garden brought all the frogs to the yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

During a daily morning peruse through the garden to spy slumbering bees and fresh blooms, the Seattle gardener found little green visitors instead.

Four photos show tiny little frogs living their best life on the flowers, in the flowers, on the leaves, and everywhere in between.

"Attention all frogs! There's a party in my garden and you're invited," the original poster wrote. "I find their presence to be the highest compliment. They're all over my garden."

Indeed, their presence is a huge compliment, as frogs are extremely sensitive to pollution and toxins, making them bio-indicators of healthy environments. A frog in your garden is like an official stamp of approval from Earth herself.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Landscaping with native plants, according to your gardening zone, will help attract local wildlife and pollinators, which is good news for all of us, since pollinators are the gallant warriors of our food chain.

Natural lawns require less chemicals and water to thrive than traditional yards, so you'll save money on utility bills and make new friends that let you know your garden is an eco-friendly hotspot.

If you're thinking about upgrading your lawn, check out Audubon's Native Plant Database to explore your options for rewilding. From green clover lawns to colorful tapestry lawns and no lawns, you can create a space that is uniquely yours. Even a partial upgrade allows you to start reaping the benefits if you're not fully committed yet.

Fellow Reddit users were quick to applaud the new garden visitors.

"I love frogs! What a beautiful sight," one Redditor wrote.

"How cute! It is an honor to have amphibians in your garden, they're very sensitive to environmental harm," another commented.

"Solid 10/10," a third approved.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.