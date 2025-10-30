Gardener reveals simple hack to keep pests off plants: 'You're definitely going to have less'

One green-thumbed individual revealed how planting two crops together can be mutually beneficial and result in a healthy harvest.

The scoop

TikToker Andre the Farmer (@andrethefarmer) shared a tip with his followers on how to use companion planting to get the best Brussels sprout harvest without pesticides.

"When you plant one thing, it's very easy for pests to key up on that one thing," Andre explained. "So we're also going to plant onions, because onions are a great companion plant for Brussels sprouts."

He noted that the overpowering smell of onions will stop pests from detecting the sprouts.

"You're definitely going to have less pest problems if you companion plant," the creator said.

How it's helping

This tip is simple, quick, and cost-effective for gardeners of all experience levels to try. Companion planting deters pests without chemicals, controls weeds, and reduces maintenance time in the garden.

When a gardener utilizes companion planting instead of pesticides, they will keep the soil healthier, maximize garden space, and produce better harvests.

It can also allow the gardener to pull items from the soil at different times without disturbing the other, as companion plants often grow at various soil depths.

Other companion plant options for Brussels sprouts include other alliums, like garlic and chives, greens like mustard greens and spinach, and flowers like marigolds and geraniums.

Growing your own food is great for boosting your pantry and lowering food costs, and gardening can help to improve mental and physical health.

Harvesting your own crops is also beneficial for the environment, as about one-third of all human-caused pollution is linked to food production, according to the United Nations. This includes everything from methane produced by cattle and nitrous oxide from fertilizer, to food transportation pollution and the mismanagement of food waste.

Reducing a household's reliance on mass-produced goods can have a significant impact over time.

What everyone's saying

The comments section was filled with appreciation.

"Great content as usual, bro," a fan complimented.

"Thanks for the reminder," another user said. "Love your videos."

