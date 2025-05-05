Officials celebrate as drought-stricken lake sees dramatic change — here's why this matters

After a stretch of dry seasons and shrinking reservoirs in recent years (especially notable in the early 2020s), California's often-dry Folsom Lake is making a splash in the best way possible recently. Following a series of late winter and spring storms, the lake reached its highest water level for early April in at least the last five years, as Gold Country Media reported.

It is among the California lakes that reached more than 130% of its historical average in April, as SFGate reported.

Located near Sacramento in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Folsom Lake is fed by snowmelt from the nearby mountains. Thanks to a near-normal snowpack this year, officials at the Federal Bureau of Reclamation opened the dam's spillways to make room for more snowmelt. It's a rare sign of water abundance in a state and region that's become all too familiar with drought.

The lake's health doesn't just matter to boaters and lakeside barbecuers either. Holding up to 977,000 acre-feet at full capacity, about 466 feet above sea level, the reservoir helps supply clean water and power to millions in the surrounding region. Local agencies and cities, including Sacramento, Roseville, and Folsom, rely on it for drinking water, electricity, irrigation, and flood control. The city of Folsom uses less than 2% of the water that passes through the lake's dam each year, per Gold Country Media.

Yet, there's more. The lake plays a crucial role in preserving and sustaining local ecosystems. Controlled releases of fresh water help sustain the American River watershed, protect endangered fish species, and support water quality in the local delta. Wildlife — from bobcats and black bears to hawks and native wildflowers — depend on this delicate water balance to survive.

As a warming climate continues to drive more extreme weather patterns, such as years of drought in California followed by sudden storms, Folsom Lake's recent rebound serves as a reminder. Moments of abundance highlight the importance of infrastructure that can adapt to a changing climate.

For communities navigating water restrictions, wildfire threats, and shifting growing seasons, resilience to increasingly extreme weather is possible. But it requires careful investment, innovation, and respect for natural systems. Folsom Lake's full shores are a hopeful image of what's worth protecting.

