  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials celebrate as drought-stricken lake sees dramatic change — here's why this matters

The lake plays a crucial role in preserving and sustaining local ecosystems.

by Calvin Coffee
The lake plays a crucial role in preserving and sustaining local ecosystems.

Photo Credit: iStock

After a stretch of dry seasons and shrinking reservoirs in recent years (especially notable in the early 2020s), California's often-dry Folsom Lake is making a splash in the best way possible recently. Following a series of late winter and spring storms, the lake reached its highest water level for early April in at least the last five years, as Gold Country Media reported. 

It is among the California lakes that reached more than 130% of its historical average in April, as SFGate reported. 

Located near Sacramento in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Folsom Lake is fed by snowmelt from the nearby mountains. Thanks to a near-normal snowpack this year, officials at the Federal Bureau of Reclamation opened the dam's spillways to make room for more snowmelt. It's a rare sign of water abundance in a state and region that's become all too familiar with drought. 

The lake's health doesn't just matter to boaters and lakeside barbecuers either. Holding up to 977,000 acre-feet at full capacity, about 466 feet above sea level, the reservoir helps supply clean water and power to millions in the surrounding region. Local agencies and cities, including Sacramento, Roseville, and Folsom, rely on it for drinking water, electricity, irrigation, and flood control. The city of Folsom uses less than 2% of the water that passes through the lake's dam each year, per Gold Country Media. 

Yet, there's more. The lake plays a crucial role in preserving and sustaining local ecosystems. Controlled releases of fresh water help sustain the American River watershed, protect endangered fish species, and support water quality in the local delta. Wildlife — from bobcats and black bears to hawks and native wildflowers — depend on this delicate water balance to survive. 

As a warming climate continues to drive more extreme weather patterns, such as years of drought in California followed by sudden storms, Folsom Lake's recent rebound serves as a reminder. Moments of abundance highlight the importance of infrastructure that can adapt to a changing climate. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

For communities navigating water restrictions, wildfire threats, and shifting growing seasons, resilience to increasingly extreme weather is possible. But it requires careful investment, innovation, and respect for natural systems. Folsom Lake's full shores are a hopeful image of what's worth protecting.

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x