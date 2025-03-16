  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities confirm unexpected trend in state's water levels — here's what the latest numbers reveal

by Sam Westmoreland
The increased water levels couldn't come at a better time.

Reservoirs in California are fuller than they've been in years, thanks to some unexpected weather patterns in the region. 

According to the Redding Record Searchlight, 14 of the 16 reservoirs regulated by the California Water Resources Department held more water than their historic averages for the month of February. 

This was due to a uniquely wet winter, including storms that dumped almost a foot and a half of rain on the state's largest reservoir, Lake Shasta. 

Even more impressive, the reservoirs are higher than their typical levels despite the state increasing the amount of water flowing out of them to make room for more rain that is anticipated during the rest of the rainy season. 

As of mid-February, Shasta was sitting at 78% of capacity but was as high as 90% of its capacity earlier this winter. Lake Oroville was holding 84% of its capacity, which is 133% more than it typically has this time of year. Trinity Lake was 84% full, which is particularly impressive as it is one of the slower-filling reservoirs in the state. 

Also notable, both Casitas (96%) and Diamond Valley (98%) are well over 90% of their maximum volume, while Folsom is more than 40% more full than it typically is during February. 

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

The two reservoirs that were below their normal levels for February were Millerton Lake, which was just 54% full, 86% of its usual level, and Castaic Lake, which was 79% full, which is 99% of its usual level for February. 

While the rain is certainly welcome, the massive swing in precipitation is due to our changing climate. As the planet warms, weather patterns become less predictable and more severe, meaning bigger, more dangerous storms and longer periods of drought in between. This sort of feast-or-famine approach can impact crops and destabilize the landscape, as soil may not be able to absorb water at the rate it falls. 

The increased water levels couldn't come at a better time for the state of California. The entire state has been mired in a yearslong drought, which has led to an increase in wildfires. Most recently, Los Angeles saw widespread devastation in the wake of a series of fast-moving fires around the city, prompting the government to request $1 billion to help rebuild in the aftermath.

