Farmers warn of steep price hikes as extreme weather devastates vital crops: 'This could have a big impact on … the national economy'

In the wake of ex-Cyclone Alfred, Australia's "Salad Bowl" is underwater — and farmers are already counting the cost. Soon, Australians will be, too, as crop devastation threatens to drive up produce prices and cause greater economic fallout.

What's happening?

Ex-Cyclone Alfred touched down in Australia in early March, bringing significant destruction to coastal communities in Queensland and New South Wales. The storm was extremely slow moving, prolonging devastation to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure. And that includes severely damaging farmlands.

Now, experts warn there could be a spike in vegetable and fruit prices for Australians — and lingering economic impacts for the agricultural industry.

Mongabay reports the storm's strong winds damaged hundreds of orchard trees and crops while floodwaters overflowed farmlands in New South Wales. Australian Broadcast Corporation News reports New South Wales farmers reported at least $11 million in damages as of March 17.

Farmers in the Lockyer Valley Region outside of Brisbane — which is known as "Australia's Salad Bowl" due to its agricultural importance — experienced heavy flooding, destroying acres of crops. According to FreshPlaza, the Lockyer Valley Region produces an estimated 40% of Queensland's fruit and vegetables and more than 95% of Australia's winter produce.

Experts tell ABC News that the availability of winter crops — like beans, corn, and lettuce — is likely to be impacted most by the storm. Farmers tell the outlet that they've seen damage to soybeans, macadamias, pecans, bananas, apples, avocadoes, blueberries, and a wide range of vegetables.

"This could have a big impact on even the national economy," Sky News business editor Ross Greenwood recently highlighted in the site's reporting of ex-Cyclone Alfred.

Australia's treasurer, Jim Chalmers, recently announced damage to the nation's gross domestic product — including agriculture — could amount to losses of up to $760 million, per Mongabay.

Why is the agricultural impact of ex-Cyclone Alfred important?

Extreme weather driven by rising global temperatures heavily impacts food security, influencing both food availability and prices. When extreme weather destroys crops, produce prices often skyrocket due to depleted crop yield.

Earth.org reports extreme weather events can also degrade soil health and disrupt ideal planting conditions, causing further economic impacts for farmers and consumers.

Per a Mongabay report, experts say climate shifts made ex-Cyclone Alfred more damaging than it would have been otherwise, directly tying this agricultural destruction to environmental instability.

ABC News reports that Australians may not see an impact on store shelves immediately due to a backlog of harvested crops. But experts say consumers can expect to see the ex-cyclone's impact in early winter — around the start of June — because farmers are currently unable to plant crops that would normally harvest in 12 weeks.

"The prices may affect consumers in two months' time or three months' time because the planting gaps will start," Lockyer Valley Growers Association president Michael Sippell told ABC News.

What's being done to support Australian agriculture after ex-Cyclone Alfred?

Impacted farms and farmers can report damages to receive tailored support and resources from the Australian government, including loans and subsidies to get their farm in working order faster. The government is also currently offering grants and income subsidies for families and workers impacted by the storm.

Nonprofits in the area are also working to make sure impacted communities have access to adequate food and nutrition in the direct aftermath of the storm.

Though some interruptions are expected in the early winter, imported items and shelf-stable foods should remain available and priced normally. And there are some — though few — domestic crops that will remain unimpacted by the extreme weather. Mongabay reports rice crops actually benefited from the ex-cyclone's rains after a dry start to the season.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.