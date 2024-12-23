Study uncovers surprising fact about wildflowers in urban areas: 'No difference … between the meadow types'

"By sowing flower meadows, we quickly create colorful habitats that are eagerly visited by city inhabitants."

This study's findings could help boost biodiversity in cities.

A recent study from researchers at the University of Warsaw found that small patches of wildflowers can foster the same biodiversity as entire meadows.

Researchers recorded the number of species present in sown wildflower meadows and natural meadows and found "no difference in the composition of insect-pollinated plants between the meadow types," according to the study, which was published in Ecological Entomology.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

This is great news for homeowners and cities looking to boost the presence of pollinators — even a small patch of wildflowers will bring in those essential bugs.

Pollinators, including bees, butterflies, bats, and beetles, are extremely important to the environment. "Three-fourths of the world's flowering plants and about 35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators," per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Unfortunately, pollinators face many threats, which puts "one out of every three bites of food we eat" at risk, too, the USDA says.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Habitat loss is the main reason pollinator populations are on the decline as well as invasive species, harmful pesticides, and the rising global temperature. Restoring their habitat by converting urban areas — dirt, sidewalk, or grass — into wildflower gardens is a great first step to protecting pollinators.

You can take action from your own yard. Convert your traditional grass lawn into a native plant lawn to support local wildlife, all while saving time and money on maintenance such as watering and mowing. Even a handful of native wildflowers sprinkled throughout your backyard can make a big difference.

The study's findings provide an incentive for urban areas to incorporate native flowers. The researchers wrote, per The Guardian, that "replacing some mowed green areas with flower meadows may enhance biodiversity, especially by providing a mosaic of meadow types. By sowing flower meadows, we quickly create colourful habitats that are eagerly visited by city inhabitants."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.