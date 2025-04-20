Energy giant prepares for unprecedented $5 billion investment push — and the outcome could be historic

As these projects gain steam, they create jobs that can revitalize areas through a stronger economy.

Reuters reported that India's Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. is gearing up for clean energy investments in Andhra Pradesh, a southern state in the country. The proposed $5.63 billion investment can produce 7 gigawatts of energy.

This marks the largest renewable energy investment in the state and will include wind, solar, and hybrid options. It's part of Tata Power's plan to invest $9 billion in such projects in the next five years, as reported by Reuters. The switch to green energy is something many Indian companies are adopting, and the government plans to add at least 500 GW of clean energy by 2030.

Despite big plans by the government and local corporations, the 2022 goal of adding 175 GW fell short, so Indian states are also developing their own projects.

Why does this matter? Dirty energy reliance is expensive. In India, the economic costs — or loss — from dirty fuel-led air pollution was 10.7 lakh crore ($150 billion), according to a 2020 Greenpeace report. According to Environment America, between $700 billion and $1 trillion goes toward coal and gas in the United States. Luckily, solar and wind power can cut electric costs in some areas by up to 100%.

Then, there are the overwhelming health and environmental concerns. In India, long-term exposure to air pollution increased deaths by 1.5 million than the projected life expectancy if they had met the World Health Organization's recommendations for safe exposure, according to a study published in Lancet Planetary Health.

Excessive human-produced carbon and methane gases from industrial activities, like coal factories, transportation, deforestation, and poor waste management, have increased the planet's temperature. That's why there have been more and longer periods of harsh weather, ranging from droughts to fierce hurricanes to rising sea levels.

As these projects gain steam, they create jobs that can revitalize areas through a stronger economy and better health for residents who can breathe better air. Related initiatives include coal giant Peabody using former mining land for solar projects. A collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona involves installing solar panels over irrigation canals for greater energy independence.

