Local farmers devastated after compounding threats destroy fragile harvests: 'It is now uncertain'

Drought-stricken Zimbabwean farmers are facing a second crisis: an outbreak of invasive caterpillars fueled by the same extreme weather.

What's happening?

The fall armyworm hatches from moth eggs with a ferocious appetite, devouring young maize plants and burrowing into cobs. The unwelcome guest has decimated Zimbabwe's harvest.

Over 80 African countries have had fall armyworm infestations since 2016, reducing maize yields by up to 73% and causing $9.4 billion in annual economic losses, per Context.

Farming is the only source of income for many, providing money for food, clothes, and children's education. One farmer, Simon Manguri, told Context his maize harvest would be cut in half because of the outbreak.

The timing couldn't be worse. Southern Africa is still recovering from last year's drought.

"I thought this year I was going to have a good harvest, but it is now uncertain because of the pests," Abigail Kadirire, a farmer and single mother of six, told Context.

Why are armyworms so concerning?

The fall armyworm outbreak is a prime example of the havoc invasive species can wreak.

The fall armyworm, native to the Americas, first arrived in Central and Western Africa in 2016. In just two years, the prolific caterpillar spread across almost all of sub-Saharan Africa, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

The outbreak shows how the warming climate can exacerbate damage, disrupting food supplies and impacting farmers' livelihoods.

Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and extreme weather create conditions in which pests can thrive, survive over winters, and expand geographic ranges. For example, corn flea beetles have devastated crops in New England, and erratic weather is to blame for rice shortages in Malaysia.

"Climate change has altered migratory patterns, allowing the armyworm to invade new areas more easily, potentially affecting agricultural regions that were previously less affected," Simbarashe Nyamasoka, acting deputy director in the Migratory Pest Control Department, told Context.

What's being done about armyworms?

The Zimbabwe government used social media and radio broadcasts to alert farmers about the fall armyworm outbreak, providing information on control measures. A new mobile app will help monitor future outbreaks and provide early warnings for farmers.

Farmers are also exploring traditional practices such as intercropping to avoid the use of chemical pesticides, which can leach into the environment and negatively impact human health. These practices integrate maize with other crops that can help repel armyworms.

Drought-resistant crops, natural pesticides, and regenerative techniques have helped control armyworm outbreaks in Ethiopia and other countries.

"Adopting climate-smart agricultural practices such as drought-resistant crops, intercropping, and organic composting, promoting practices that enhance soil health and biodiversity ... and combining biological, cultural, mechanical, and chemical methods helps manage the pests sustainably," Nyamasoka told Context.

