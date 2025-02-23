  • Home Home

This DIY pest control trick keeps your garden safe without chemicals: 'All natural and safe for my pets'

by Tyrone Townsend
Photo Credit: TikTok

Gardening can be a rewarding hobby, but pests often pose a significant challenge. Fortunately, one gardener on TikTok shared a simple, budget-friendly hack to keep animals at bay using natural methods that protect plants without harmful chemicals.

The scoop

In a viral video with over 65,000 views, a TikToker who goes by The Spiritual Gardener (@fromsoiltostove) demonstrates a unique, all-natural solution to deter pests.

@fromsoiltostove Vegetable Garden Tip! Are you looking to deter small animals from your backyard vegetable garden? Here is my natural approach to keeping pesky squirrels and rabbits out of my raised beds and away from my vegetables, flowers and herbs! Try it out at let me know if this method works for you! #gardening #garden #gardening101 #vegetablegarden #beginnergardener #creatorsearchinsights #backyardgarden #gardeningtips ♬ original sound - The Spiritual Gardener

Instead of resorting to toxic pesticides, the gardener suggests using a homemade concoction of garlic, pepper, and water. This DIY spray can be applied directly to plants, creating a barrier that animals and insects dislike.

The gardener's key takeaway: "It's animal control — without the chemicals!"

How it's helping

This hack offers multiple benefits, the most significant of which is the cost savings. Traditional pesticides can be expensive, but this homemade solution requires common ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen. Not only does it save you money, but it also contributes to a healthier garden and environment.

By reducing reliance on chemical treatments, this strategy promotes eco-friendly gardening. Less chemical runoff means cleaner water and healthier soil, benefiting the wider ecosystem. It's a win for both your garden and the planet.

What everyone's saying

Social media users have expressed excitement over the hack. One commenter shared, "I've been struggling with pests all season — this is such a simple solution!"

Another user said, "I love that it's all natural and safe for my pets." Many praised the cost-effectiveness and simplicity of the idea.

This easy-to-follow solution is just one example of how gardeners are embracing sustainable practices. You can explore more tips in The Cool Down's guide to growing your own food.

