Farmers scramble to protect crops as devastating new threat emerges: 'Farming is very vulnerable'

A study from researchers in New England showed that rising global temperatures could cause increased presence of the corn flea beetle, threatening crop yields in the New England area, according to FreshPlaza.

What's happening?

The New England region produced almost 3 million tons of corn, according to the 2023-2024 U.S. Department of Agriculture report. 500,000 tons came from Maine, and Vermont produced about 1.5 million tons.

Though corn growers in the area already battle the corn flea beetle with pesticides, the study found that milder winters and warmer temperatures could cause an increase in the number of the pests, and therefore the damage they cause.

Corn flea beetles not only damage plant foliage, they also spread Stewart's wilt — a disease that affects crop productivity. Milder winters could help the beetle survive in greater numbers, threatening the corn crops.

University of Maine assistant professor of sustainable agriculture Rachel Schattman and University of Vermont systems ecologist Scott Merrill led the study, which examined temperature projections incorporated into current agricultural models.

Studying past data and projections for three different time periods — 1980-2011, 2049-2059, and 2089-2099 — the researchers concluded that the beetle and Stewart's wilt will likely spread throughout the Northeast, threatening corn yields.

Some states are beginning to regulate broad-spectrum pesticides, like neonicotinoids, that farmers often use to fight beetle infestations because of the negative effects the pesticides have on native bugs and wildlife.

These regulations would benefit the environment, but farmers' crops could be more vulnerable to the beetles and disease.

"Farming is very vulnerable to everything that happens in the weather — early frost, big storms, big rainfall, everything that can potentially tank your crop," Schattman said to FreshPlaza.

The study has highlighted the importance of finding solutions to the effects of the climate crisis on our food production.

Why is this study important?

As global temperatures rise, many of our crops are negatively impacted. Farmers and their employees rely on the health of their crops for their livelihoods, and consumers need the food they grow.

Less product can lead to higher prices at the grocery store, making the food less accessible to many. The climate crisis is also damaging food chains in nature and destroying entire ecosystems.

Studying the current and future impacts of warming temperatures can help us plan and implement solutions.

What's being done about crop resilience?

A potential solution would be to continue developing varieties of corn that are resistant to Stewart's wilt. Schattman noted that this would require significant investment and advocacy from farmers.

Scientists are regularly developing new ways to farm that secure productivity and boost sustainability, like intercropping and improving biodiversity.

