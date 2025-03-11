Researchers make surprising discovery after planting two common crops side by side — here's how it could shake up food production

Scientists have landed on a new A-Team.

What this pairing of almonds and alfalfa lacks in the menacing presence of Mr. T it makes up for in the potential to facilitate more sustainable and efficient almond farming.

The study, published in Agrosystems, Geosciences & Environment, demonstrated positive ecological results in cutting down on field water loss and winter soil nitrate leaching.

"The ecosystem benefits observed in this unique alfalfa-almond intercropped agroecosystem were mainly attributed to augmentation in farm resource use efficiency and revenues generated during the normally non-productive winter season," said corresponding author Touyee Thao of the San Joaquin Valley Agricultural Sciences Center in a news release.

The researchers looked to tap into intercropping as a way to boost productivity and efficiency. Specific to almonds, winter was a key point when the alfalfa could shine.

In the research, as farmers put in fertilizer and water to establish growth for their almond orchards, alfalfa plants were able to better contain leaking nitrates from winter rains. The alfalfa plant also absorbed water instead of allowing wasteful evaporation of the resource.

Those nitrates and water didn't stay stagnant either, as crop yields for the alfalfa plants went up. With winter being a dormant time for almond orchards, that provides an extra source of cash for almond farmers.

It also helps boost farmland efficiency and reduce the potential environmental consequences of leaking fertilizer. Fertilizer runoff has all sorts of negative consequences that can threaten nearby animals and contaminate water.

This research joins other work studying intercropping as a key to more sustainable farming. The University of Alberta took a deep dive involving alfalfa, white clove, and sainfoin planted alongside rye and wheatgrass to provide more efficient feed for livestock.

Another effort in China looked at adding cover crops to help boost corn yields while optimizing the soil. Snack bar maker Kind is also exploring cover crops as one of its strategies to make almond farming more sustainable.

Home gardeners can also use intercropping and companion planting in their plots with an array of benefits, as a TikToker showed.

These efforts, big and small, can boost agriculture as it faces increased threats from the changing climate. Nitrogen runoff is a major area of focus for researchers, with artificial intelligence presenting another possible path to reducing waste.

While the early findings for the alfalfa and almond combination are promising, the scientists conceded that a longer-term study is warranted. They also indicated that other work is being done to look at other possible benefits of the intercropped pairing.

"Other aspects such as tree growth and productivity, soil microbial activity, and plant root interaction are also being investigated by colleague researchers," Thao said.

