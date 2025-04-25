Locals horrified as scientists uncover grim scene at once-pristine wetland: 'Many have died because of this'

"We asked the government for help, but nothing has been done."

In India's Assam region, the Deepor Beel wetland has long been recognized for its importance to both human and animal life. But growing tides of contaminated plastic and sewage are threatening to turn the natural haven into a horror, local media outlet Guwahati Plus reported.

What's happening?

Between nearby dumping grounds, contaminated sewage from other tributary rivers, and people throwing trash directly into the wetlands, the Deepor Beel area has reached a pollution level that's dangerously close to a point of no return.

As Guwahati Plus phrased it, "Guwahati's once-pristine Deepor Beel, a vital wetland and a Ramsar site, is now drowning in plastic waste."

While the wetlands once supported vast flocks of migratory birds, elephants, fish, and deer, any animals that remain now find their food sources tainted by plastic waste.

Guwahati Plus spoke with one resident in his 70s, who had lived by the beel his entire life. "The beel does not look the same anymore; it has lost its beauty. It's humiliating for us who have grown up here," he said.

Why is this so concerning?

The wetlands support both animal and human life in a number of ways, and any toxins that leach into its water and soil can end up making their way back into the food chain. The dangers are incredibly serious: The chemicals used in plastic have been linked to cancer, reproductive issues, and premature death, among other effects.

And for animals, ingesting plastic can often lead them to starve, filling their stomachs with plastic and leading to a slow and painful death.

"Plastic from the dumping ground ends up in the beel," one farmer explained to Guwahati Plus. "It gets mixed with the soil, and our cows eat it. Many have died because of this."

Additionally, they said, "if plastic pollution continues … fishing will become impossible." The potential dual loss of grazing ground for cattle and fishing stock could prove devastating for the area's food supply — not to mention the livelihoods of farmers and fishers.

Another segment of Guwahati's economy is supported by tourism, but one resident worried that if Deepor Beel became a sewage and plastic wasteland, tourists would stop visiting.

What's being done to stem the flow of waste?

Unfortunately, as Guwahati Plus pointed out, government officials have known about the issue for many years, but no restrictions or decisive actions have been taken. Instead, they wrote, residents and environmentalists alike are "hoping that this call for action will finally be heard."

"We asked the government for help, but nothing has been done," one fisherman lamented, according to the outlet.

Some residents interviewed suggested relocating the dumping grounds and redirecting sewage to another river — though that would merely relocate the problem, rather than solve it.

A shocking amount of plastic pollution can be traced back to a relatively small group of corporations, whom environmental advocates argue must be held accountable to shifting their production in a more sustainable direction.

On the individual level, speaking up as these residents have is one of the best actions anyone can take to make a difference, helping to influence politicians to act and see the value they could gain in public support as outweighing any business interests or other costs that may cause hesitation. As a consumer, you can use your dollar to voice your opinion, making sure to shop secondhand or from circular brands who don't use plastic in their products.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.