Government department could soon face lawsuit for serious misconduct with sewage spills: 'We will decide next steps'

England's rivers and seas have been dealing with untreated sewage spills for years, which can harm wildlife and put public health at risk. But a new investigation by the Office for Environmental Protection might finally hold water companies and regulators accountable.

What's happening?

The OEP says the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Water Services Regulation Authority, and the Environment Agency have failed to stop water companies from dumping untreated sewage into waterways, according to a report by the Guardian.

Outdated systems and weak regulations have allowed untreated sewage to spill into waterways, even though this is not an approved exception such as heavy rain or other extreme weather. Now, the OEP has put the agencies on notice. According to the Guardian report, published Dec. 17, they have two months to respond and make changes or face possible court action.

"We will decide next steps when we have considered the responses," said Helen Venn, the OEP's chief regulatory officer.

Why is this a problem?

Dumping untreated sewage isn't just gross — it's dangerous. Polluted rivers and seas can harm wildlife, damage ecosystems, and make water unsafe for people.

Water companies in England, including Thames Water and Southern Water, have talked about sustainability goals, like significantly reduced pollution output by 2030. But while they promote their green image, they've also been dumping untreated sewage into rivers and seas, and getting fined for it.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The OEP's investigation shows how regulators have mostly let this slide, letting companies look "green" without fixing the real problem. It's an example of greenwashing that breaks trust and delays real progress.

Campaigner Guy Linley-Adams from the independent charity WildFish said, per the Guardian, "The Environment Agency must secure compliance with the 1994 regulations, which means it needs urgently to review the unlawful permits it has given to water companies to bring them into line with the law."

What's being done about it?

According to Reuters, Britain's government proposed legislation aimed at cleaning up its water in September, with penalties for pollution and bans on bonuses for executives at companies that fail to comply.

🗣️ Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"This bill is a significant step forward in fixing our broken water system," environment minister Steve Reed said, as reported by Reuters.

The government is also looking to double the payouts for residents dealing with sewage floods or water problems, per the Guardian.

But there's more work to do. Fixing this crisis will take dedication to new infrastructure and tougher penalties for violations. Individuals can help by using rain barrels to cut down on water runoff or backing groups like WildFish that work to keep rivers and seas clean.

It's now up to regulators and water companies to take meaningful action, ensure accountability, and deliver the changes needed to protect our waterways and public health.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.