Experts sound alarm after thousands of animals found dead in river: 'Suggests the presence of a highly potent pollutant'

A pollution event in a Northern Ireland river has left thousands of fish dead, some of which were endangered. The extent of the damage is not yet clear, but what has already been observed represents a significant ecological crisis.

What's happening?

The Glenmornan River runs through the village of Artigarvan in Northern Ireland. It's home to an array of aquatic life, including the European eel, which the IUCN Red List classifies as critically endangered. A shocking number of the river's inhabitants were found dead by fishery officers conducting a routine survey in mid-February.

"Over 2,000 dead fish have been collected so far, including Atlantic salmon, brown trout, European eel, lamprey, flounder, stickleback and Stoneloach," the Loughs Agency, an environmental organization, told the BBC. "Additionally, the discovery of more than 20 dead frogs suggests the presence of a highly potent pollutant."

Perhaps most alarming was the discovery of 500 dead European eels. Already vulnerable, the population of the species has dropped a shocking 97% since 1980.

Unfortunately, these are only early figures, and the death count is expected to rise as the investigation continues. While the source of the pollution is currently known to officials, the extent of its impact on the river is not.

Why is protecting our rivers important?

It's heartbreaking to learn that thousands of animals lost their lives, most likely due to human activity, and this grim outcome is just one of the dangers of river pollution.

On top of the beautiful, diverse ecosystems they contain, rivers worldwide provide huge numbers of people with drinking water. In certain areas, they're also crucial thoroughfares for transportation and trade. Many rivers also offer opportunities for boating, swimming, and other recreation.

Protecting these critical aspects of our society is important not only for the environment but also the economy.

What's being done about river pollution?

The investigation into the pollution of the Glenmornan River is still ongoing, but there are already many instances of people stepping up to protect rivers elsewhere.

A federal lawsuit aimed at improving the water quality standards in the Delaware River may be the thing that saves the Atlantic sturgeon from extinction.

In California, conservationists and Indigenous Tribal leaders have been fighting for decades to save the Eel River. They recently got a lot closer to seeing that dream realized, thanks to an agreement that will result in the removal of two key dams.

