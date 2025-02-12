  • Business Business

Experts call out disturbing tactics of major sewage corporations: 'A playbook of denial [and] deflection'

"Downplaying environmental harm, misrepresenting information, undermining scientific research, shifting blame and delaying action."

by Grace Howarth
Photo Credit: iStock

A new study from the journal Nature Water exposed that the nine major water and sewage companies in England were using deceptive greenwashing tactics to minimize how serious their environmental impact truly was. 

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Manchester, the University of Portsmouth, Windrush Against Sewage Pollution, and an independent scientist said the water industry was using "22 greenwashing tactics frequently used by tobacco, alcohol, fossil fuel, and chemical companies." These methods allegedly included "downplaying environmental harm, misrepresenting information, undermining scientific research, shifting blame, and delaying action." 

While the researchers said the companies claimed that the effects of sewage spills were "minimal" or "temporary," the study reported that "12.7 million hours of untreated wastewater" was discharged into English waterways between 2019 and 2023.

As well as this, corporations tried to blame consumer use of wet wipes as the major cause for water pollution (though those remain a concern in their own right), while diminishing the issues with the aging water and sewage infrastructure in the United Kingdom. 

"These companies have adopted a playbook of denial, deflection, and distraction, similar to other major polluting industries, to protect profits at the expense of the environment and public health," said professor Alex Ford from the University of Portsmouth. 

Why is this exposé important?

English water and sewage corporations are no strangers to criticism; only as far back as 2023 did the country face a scandal with reports that raw sewage was illegally dumped in protected waterways. However, unless these corporations seriously reduce their environmental impact, European countries could face water scarcity

Reports such as the one in Nature Water are vital so that citizens can hold big companies to account until they are honest about their environmental impact. 

What's being done about water pollution greenwashing in the UK?

The UK Government Environmental Agency publishes an annual report on the environmental performance of water and sewerage companies in England. Companies found to be polluting the environment can be forced to pay an unlimited financial penalty

In 2024, three major water companies had to pay a total of £168 million ($209 million) in fines because of their environmental damage. When these corporations are held accountable, it's much harder for them to muddy the waters, so to speak, and deters not only the fined companies but others from trying to get away with similar circumventions of the law.

