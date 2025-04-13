New report reveals disturbing details about raw sewage in major waterways: 'These figures are disgraceful'

"This year's data shows we are still a long way off where we need to be."

In a nation surrounded by water, England's fishing industry represents a small yet important portion of its agriculture sector. However, some fisheries are feeling the impact of a significant raw sewage problem.

What's happening?

A report by the Environment Agency said water companies released raw sewage into England's waterways for a record 3.6 million hours in 2024. While the number of sewage spills decreased from 2023, the duration of the spills increased slightly.

The average number of spills per storm overflow was 31.8. That represented a 2.9% decrease compared to 33.1 spills recorded in 2023.

Despite the downward trend, Environment Secretary Steve Reed noted that the sheer amount of raw sewage making its way into waters was still a major concern. "These figures are disgraceful and are a stark reminder of how years of underinvestment have led to water companies discharging unacceptable levels of sewage into our rivers, lakes, and seas," Reed told BBC.

Why is raw sewage pollution important?

The overflow of raw sewage has the potential to release harmful microorganisms, bacteria, viruses, and parasites. These pollutants can cause major disruptions to the delicate balance of aquatic ecosystems.

Water pollution can lead to the contamination of waterways, harming marine life. Not only can this disrupt the food chain, but it can also endanger local fisheries that rely on the waters.

"It's criminal that they're allowed to dump what they dump in the seas and get away with it," mussel farm sales manager Sarah Holmyard told Reuters. "It's affecting all sorts of businesses, including us."

What's being done about raw sewage pollution?

According to the Environment Agency, the scale of the raw sewage spills remains "unacceptably high." In a January news release, the Environment Agency announced it was partnering with Natural England to secure "the largest ever commitment from water companies to clean up the environment and invest in new infrastructure since privatisation."

The Water Industry National Environment Programme is designed to encourage 24,000 separate actions that water companies need to take over the course of the next five years to meet their "legal requirements for the environment." These actions are intended to achieve improvements in water infrastructure to secure future supply, habitats, and biodiversity as well as improve drinking water quality.

Alan Lovell, chair of the Environment Agency, acknowledged that more still needs to be done.

"This year's data shows we are still a long way off where we need to be to stop unnecessary sewage pollution," Lovell said in a statement. "But it also provides vital intelligence that drives targeted investment. Using our Event Duration monitoring analysis, we have worked with partners to secure £10.2bn from water companies to improve storm overflows in England."

