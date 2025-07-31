Officials plead with visitors as alarming trend overtakes nature preserve: 'It's not OK'

"We're [welcoming] to visitors, but they've got to be responsible."

Officials in Dedham, England, issued an urgent plea to those visiting Dedham Vale National Landscape: Stop littering.

Dedham Vale is a nature preserve off the River Stour. The area is culturally significant, as it was captured in a famed painting, "The Hay Wain," by John Constable.

Dedham Vale is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, meaning it is protected and conserved by the British government. Local authorities are required to consider the preservation of the parks when reviewing proposals for utility expansions or public access.

But conservative councillor Darius Laws said the area has looked more like a music festival than a park recently. He shared a video likening the littered grass to a scene at Glastonbury, SWNS reported.

Laws informed the outlet that there were overflowing trash bins, empty beer crates, and discarded vapes around the nature preserve.

"This is a beautiful part of the country, and it's not OK. It makes local wildlife sick and ruins nature," Laws told SWNS.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Litter is not only an eyesore for visitors enjoying the natural wonders of Dedham Vale. It also threatens the livelihoods of local wildlife that may get caught in or ingest the trash.

Additionally, waste finds its way into nearby waterways, and local fishermen worry the River Stour is becoming irreparably polluted. SWNS noted that the river has already been contaminated by local sewage, livestock runoff, and industry pollution.

Water pollution impacts wildlife in and around the river as well as humans who rely on it for food and income.

Microplastics in the river can be ingested by fish and, consequently, the people who eat those fish — presenting a number of health risks. This is just one reason the need to curb littering is urgent.

"We live in a beautiful village in a beautiful part of the world," Laws said. "We're [welcoming] to visitors but they've got to be responsible."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.