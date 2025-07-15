  • Outdoors Outdoors

Passerby stumbles upon strange object in parking lot: 'We just toss them on the street'

This is a huge contributor to waste and pollution.

by Kristen Carr
This is a huge contributor to waste and pollution.

Photo Credit: iStock

A curious person posted pictures on Reddit of an unidentified object they found in a parking lot in hopes of figuring out what it was.

The overwhelming opinion was that it was a refillable vape cartridge that was discarded and then run over by a car.

"We just toss them on the street," one commenter noted, disheartened by vapers' disregard for proper disposal.

This is a huge contributor to waste and pollution.
Photo Credit: Reddit
This is a huge contributor to waste and pollution.
Photo Credit: Reddit

In addition to being unhealthy for users, vaping can have a negative impact on the environment, and the disposable vaping devices are particularly harmful. 

Vaping has been increasing in popularity, and one study showed that one in 20 adult Americans is a user, according to Time magazine.

Another study found that about 5 million disposable vapes are discarded every week in the United Kingdom alone, per the BBC. This is a huge contributor to waste and pollution. 

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Although many vapes have recyclable components, they are often discarded into regular trash bins or just tossed wherever, as the original poster observed. Just 17% of U.K. users in the study recycled the devices correctly, demonstrating how vapes are becoming a significant source of e-waste.

Disposable vapes also contain materials that can be harmful if not disposed of or recycled properly. They include lithium batteries, which can be a fire hazard and leach hazardous substances into soil, contaminating the water supply. If recycled properly, the valuable resources inside the batteries can be reused.

Moreover, the plastic that vapes are often constructed from takes hundreds of years or more to decompose and breaks down into microplastics, which have been linked as a health risk to wildlife and humans.

Some countries have banned disposable vapes or e-cigarettes, while others are calling for a ban on disposable vaping devices in an effort to combat the issue of plastic waste, toxic pollution, and e-waste.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Reddit users commenting on the photos of the discarded vape device expressed frustration.

"The vapes are replacing the cigarette butts!" one commenter noted. "So you have more permanent trash on the street. And more poison in the water!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x