Visitor makes upsetting discovery littered around ancient archeological site: 'So depressing'

"Why would you dump your trash in an archeological site?"

A visitor to Panticapaeum, an ancient Greek city in modern-day Kerch, Crimea, had their trip soiled by litter.

The Redditor shared details of their outing in r/mildlyinfuriating, posting a half dozen photos that showed plastic bottles, an aluminum can, and other discarded items among what appeared to be the ruins of a building from what was once a thriving capital on the Black Sea that dates to the sixth century B.C.E.

"Why would you dump your trash in an archeological site?" they asked. "... It's really cool, ignoring the trash."

The poster noted they "didn't take many pictures of the city itself" because they wanted to enjoy "a non-digital experience," though they did share one stunning shot of the landscape from atop a hill.

Their stated preference to immerse themselves in the experience highlights how tourists and other sightseers value ruins, parks, and similar destinations. Such sites are carefully protected and handed down from previous generations for us and future generations to savor.

Littering is among the misbehaviors that can negatively impact these journeys, and it does more than make them memorable for all the wrong reasons.

You can help rinse the sour taste from your mouth by picking up trash when you see it. Plastic is not always recyclable (check your local options), but when it's left to degrade, it releases harmful microplastics that contaminate soil, water, wildlife, and humans. Aluminum, on the other hand, is infinitely recyclable — if it's not lined with plastic.

Sharing your values and the steps you're taking to make the world a better place can also push others to follow suit. Every little bit helps as we strive to reach a cleaner future.

"I was just at my local hiking trail (conservation area) and went to walk across the bridge to this once beautiful gazebo type area over the water," one commenter relayed.

"Someone sawed support planks and spray painted racial slurs and a bunch of devil symbology. Apparently it's been that way for over a year now. Honestly just so depressing how people can appreciate nature so little and ruin the experience for everyone."

