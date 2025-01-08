Traveler sparks outrage after encountering troublesome trend in national parks: 'I just don't get it'

A hiker sparked anger online after sharing some of the trash they found while exploring our national parks.

TikToker Emma (@simpleenvironmentalist) posted a video showing a sampling of the litter they found on trails during their travels.

Lowlights included a small plastic water bottle tucked between rocks, what looks like a beer can, and multiple hats that had been left after being dropped off an elevated walkway near a waterfall.

"I simply don't understand how someone can travel to these remote and protected places just to trash it," she said, "Childish."

Litter remains a massive issue in parks and on trails. From Yosemite National Park to archeological sites in Crimea to local waterfalls and beaches, hikers have documented the growing problem around the world.

It has both aesthetic implications and negative environmental impacts. According to Environmental Volunteers, litter can entangle, poison, and trap wildlife. Birds often eat plastic, which they cannot digest, because it looks and smells like food to them. They then starve from lack of nutrients or are poisoned by what they've eaten.

Some places, such as Khao Yai National Park in Thailand, are fighting back, forcing guests to register their addresses so any trash they leave can be mailed back to them. Anyone caught littering could receive a fine of up to $14,500 or jail time.

In this case, commenters were quick to express their annoyance with the trash.

"I just don't get it," one said, "It's literally easier to pack it out at the point lol there's definitely enough room in their packs."

"Hey, lazy people, who want to enjoy nature, KNOCK IT OFF!" another said. "Pack it in, PACK IT OUT! Stop being selfish and inconsiderate. Nature deserves better!"

