Musical festival attendee sparks outrage with shocking footage of event's aftermath: 'This is inexcusable'

Dancing to your favorite artists with your friends at a festival may be the highlight of your summer. However, did you know those festivals also leave behind a lot of waste?

One Redditor shared a video of what people leave behind at festivals, and the community was pretty appalled.

The Redditor shared the footage in r/Bonnaroo, a subreddit for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, which saw its weekend portion canceled this year due to heavy rain. The video from last year's festival showed left-behind chairs, blankets, pillows, and general trash. Someone even left their water pipe.

Unfortunately, according to Recycle Track Systems, this is a common occurrence. The big festivals, such as Stagecoach and Coachella in the U.S. and Glastonbury in the United Kingdom, can produce up to 100 tons of waste each day of the events.

RTS said in 2019 that "music festivals were responsible for producing 53,000 tons of waste. That's roughly equivalent to 450 blue whales." The U.K. produced 23,500 tons.

It's believed "that up to 70% of this waste ended up in landfills," per RTS.

Single-use plastic bottles are also a problem, as festivalgoers want to stay hydrated during the hot summer months.

Plastic water bottle waste is a growing problem in the U.S. For example, households generated 51 tons of plastic waste in 2021, and consumers only recycled a fraction of that — 2.4 million tons. Greenpeace called plastic recycling a "failed concept."

Additionally, if the plastic doesn't end up in a landfill, it ends up in the ocean — 14 million tons find their way into the marine ecosystem every year.

Fortunately, some of these festivals are addressing this issue on their own. Glastonbury is encouraging attendees to ditch single-use water bottles by banning them. It offers free water to attendees who bring their own reusable water bottles, which can be filled at on-site taps, according to RTS.

Venues are also tackling the problem. The United Center, home of the NBA's Chicago Bulls and NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, replaced single-use bottles with recyclable aluminum bottles and added more recycling bins and filtered water stations.

While festivals and venues are taking action, people are still leaving stuff behind.

One user said: "This is inexcusable."

Another user put a positive spin on it: "Happens every year. Used to go and find ground scores! One person's trash is another's treasure."

