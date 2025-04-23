Volunteer makes upsetting discovery while picking up trash in wildlife area: 'This really pulled at my heartstrings'

"What we really want is to change people's attitudes."

A self-described "litter picker" has noticed a disturbing trend: animals becoming trapped in empty containers and other everyday trash.

What's happening?

Scott Gibbins is part of the Leicestershire Litter Wombles, a group of volunteers who have collected 200,000 bags of waste in five years of operation in the United Kingdom, according to the BBC.

GB News recently reported that Gibbins has been finding more and more dead animals during his litter clean-ups. He recently discovered two deceased mice in a soda bottle, which looked "as if they [were] holding onto each other in their final moments."

"This really pulled at my heartstrings," Gibbins told the outlet.

He'd also previously discovered three dead mice inside a chip bag.

Why is this concerning?

Wildlife areas are becoming dumping grounds for litter. This issue affects the animals that live in those spaces as well as the ecosystems that support critical biodiversity, a strong food chain, and rich pollination.

According to GB News, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals receives around 13 calls every day about litter-trapped animals. The charity Keep Britain Tidy has estimated that litter may contribute to the deaths of nearly three million small mammals each year in the U.K.

Common victims are animals like mice and voles, which play important roles in healthy ecosystems. They are food for larger predators, but they also help spread seeds to keep plant populations thriving.

Littering can also harm those larger animals directly. In fact, the RSPCA told GB News it receives "the most litter-related reports for foxes, hedgehogs and deer."

Each animal has an important job within their environment. For example, foxes control rodent populations, and hedgehogs help reduce pests. When these animals die — and especially when they experience needless, preventable deaths — those who rely on a resilient ecosystem for food sources, plant growth, and all-around ecological balance suffer the consequences.

Improper disposal of trash can also pollute soil and water systems, especially when plastic is involved. As plastics break down, they can release toxic chemicals or become tiny microplastics with the potential to damage the soil where produce is grown. Some may be carried away into rivers and oceans. While more definitive research is needed, microplastics are being studied for their potential adverse effects on the health of plants, animals, and people.

Sadly, similar discoveries of litter-trapped wildlife are happening all over the world. A bear that was euthanized in Colorado was found to have had trash blocking its digestive tract. A birdwatcher found a gull with a plastic cup stuck around its neck at a park in the U.K.

What's being done?

Organizations like the RSPCA and the Leicestershire Litter Wombles are working to make the U.K. a safer place for animals. Still, there's a big opportunity to raise awareness and inspire more people to make simple changes that could protect wildlife around the globe.

"What we really want is to change people's attitudes, get them to stop dropping litter in the first place, then we could all have our weekends back," Bob Lee, co-founder of the Wombles, told the BBC.

Some governments are working to ban single-use plastics to reduce the amount of plastic waste that winds up in wild spaces and fragile settings. For example, the European Union recently announced a measure to ban plastic packaging for fruits and vegetables weighing under 1.5 kilograms, with the restrictions taking effect in about five years.

Individuals can also do their part by using less plastic at home. Choosing plastic-free options when possible and supporting brands that have ditched plastic packaging altogether can make a difference for all sorts of animals — perhaps the smallest most of all.

