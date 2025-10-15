New research reveals simple activity to reduce dementia risk: 'Improved health outcomes'

A new study suggests that a simple daily activity could do more than save money or cut down on pollution — it may also help protect your brain.

Researchers looked at nearly 480,000 adults in the United Kingdom as part of the UK Biobank project. They found that cycling was linked to a 19% lower risk of dementia and a 22% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease, CNN reported. These were observed when compared with people who relied on non-active modes of transportation, such as cars or trains.

The study published in JAMA Network Open followed the participants for 13 years to see the impact of activity on dementia and Alzheimer's.

According to the results, participants who regularly cycled tended to have lower dementia rates and greater hippocampal volume — a brain region important for memory and learning. Notably, the benefit was seen in participants who cycled even for errands and short trips.

Given that the study was observational, it didn't prove directly that cycling prevents dementia. However, researchers said that the study showed a significant association.

"Although population-based evidence on the health effects of active travel remains scarce, systematic reviews have consistently highlighted its association with improved health outcomes, including a lower risk of diabetes," the researchers of the study explained, per CNN.



Beyond brain health, riding a bike when you can instead of driving also brings extra perks: It cuts down pollution, eases traffic, supports healthier communities, and saves money on gas and maintenance. Small changes like this can make a real difference while also supporting brain health.

Just like cycling, spending time in green spaces can give your brain a boost. Studies showed that being around trees, parks, and other greenery can slow cognitive decline.

Eating habits can also play a role in brain health. Diets high in red and processed meats and ultraprocessed foods may raise the risk of Alzheimer's, while plant-forward diets rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains could offer protection.

Whether you're biking to the store, meeting a friend, or simply enjoying the outdoors, every ride counts. It's a small change that delivers big benefits: protecting your health, strengthening your community, and helping the planet thrive.

