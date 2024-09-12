New study finds promising connection between green spaces and delaying cognitive decline: 'A means of promoting cognitive health later in life'

This boost to brain health is especially noticeable for folks living in bustling, high-population areas or neighborhoods with lower socioeconomic status.

Great news for nature lovers and city dwellers alike: A new study suggests that surrounding yourself with greenery could help keep your mind sharp as you age, according to News-Medical.net.

The best part? You don't need to purchase acreage in the countryside to reap the benefits.

A team led by researchers at Boston University found that people who live in areas with more trees, parks, and other green spaces experience slower cognitive decline as they age. In fact, the study showed that increased exposure to residential greenery could delay cognitive aging by about eight months each year.

In other words, just being exposed to elements of nature can give your brain a miniature workout.

This boost to brain health is especially noticeable for folks living in bustling, high-population areas or neighborhoods with lower socioeconomic status, according to the study. Who knew enjoying nature's inherent beauty could safeguard your cognitive abilities?

The study also uncovered some exciting news for people carrying the APOE-ɛ4 gene, which is associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease. These individuals showed an even stronger benefit from green exposure, with a threefold magnitude of slower cognitive decline compared to non-carriers. In this way, nature may give an additional helping hand to individuals who need it most.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Dr. Marcia Pescador Jimenez, the study's lead author, spoke about how important these findings are in the News-Medical.net post: "Our results … shed light on the cognitive benefits of increasing green space exposure at a population level, particularly among vulnerable subgroups."

"The findings emphasize the importance of prioritizing the preservation and creation of green spaces, particularly in low-SES neighborhoods, as a means of promoting cognitive health later in life," Jimenez added.

Whether you live in a bustling city or a quiet suburb, taking a few extra minutes each day to wade in nature could pay off big time for your brain health.

Plant a garden, visit your local park, or simply spend a few minutes sitting in your backyard. Your older self (and your mental capacity) will thank you for it.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.