Medical experts reveal the immense health benefits of riding e-bikes: 'Use it as often as you can'

"By commuting with an e-bike instead of a car, you can improve your own health … and the planet's health."

If you need another reason to buy an e-bike other than saving money on gas, a new study shows it can give your health a major boost as well.

National Geographic explained that even though e-bikes have a motor to assist riders as they pedal, most e-bikers choose to stay active at least 95% of each ride, according to one study. Whether you bike to work or cycle for a dedicated workout, it can seriously benefit your heart, muscles, and blood sugar levels.

Moderate or vigorous intensity activities like e-cycling also reduce your risk of diseases, including obesity, cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Plus, biking releases endorphins that lower stress, improve mental health, and may even lead to a better night's sleep.

If you're on the fence about investing in an e-bike, research shows you may get more for your money than traditional bikes since you can travel farther with less effort. For instance, the pedal assist can make the journey less daunting if you're riding up hills or across rugged terrain.

Plus, you can save a ton of money by switching from a car to an e-bike for your morning commute. Upway, an online marketplace for certified, pre-owned e-bikes, estimates that you could save a whopping $1,500 to $5,000 annually by using an electric bike for short trips.

It's also healthier since you'll be getting exercise and not sitting in traffic, breathing in exhaust fumes. And you'll be helping the planet — one study found that riding an e-bike just once per day can reduce your pollution output from transportation by 67%.

If you're ready to shop for one, Upway is a great place to find the right bike for your needs, as it offers more than 700 models from top brands such as Aventon, Lectric, Ride 1Up, and Trek — many of which are 60% off retail prices.

If you have a longer commute, switching to an electric vehicle can also help you save money on gas and maintenance while preventing planet-heating pollution. After work or on the weekends, you can always hop on your e-bike to recharge your batteries and get in a fun workout.

"My best tip to get the most health benefits out of your e-bike is to use it as often as you can," Amund Riiser, a co-author of research on health benefits of e-cycling, told National Geographic. "By commuting with an e-bike instead of a car, you can improve your own health through increased physical activity, your neighbor's health by reducing local air pollution, and the planet's health by reducing carbon emissions."

