Encouraging new study reveals that one common activity can reduce dementia risk: 'A promising approach for maintaining brain health'

Cycling during middle age may be one of the best ways to protect brain health later in life, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open.

BikeRadar reported that researchers from China and Australia analyzed long-term data from nearly half a million people to investigate how different modes of everyday travel, such as driving, walking, and cycling, impacted the risk of dementia.

Their findings suggested that cycling, even casually, may significantly reduce the risk of multiple types of dementia, including Alzheimer's. The study called it "a promising approach for maintaining brain health."

The data came from UK Biobank and tracked participants over 13 years. During that time, over 8,800 cases of dementia were recorded, but those who biked regularly had lower rates. Researchers also found that this group had larger hippocampal volumes. The hippocampus is a key part of the brain associated with memory and learning, with greater sizes linked to better long-term cognitive function.

Cycling, especially as a regular form of transport, may help "increase blood flow to the brain, reduce inflammation, and stimulate neurogenesis," said study co-author Liangkai Chen. These factors may explain the clear differences in brain health between active and inactive travelers.

Encouragingly, even people with a genetic predisposition to dementia, such as those with the APOE4 gene, appeared to benefit from cycling.

The study supported earlier findings, which showed that even people who exercise only once or twice a week were up to 25% less likely to develop dementia than those who didn't exercise at all.

The benefits of cycling extend beyond the brain. Swapping driving for biking can help reduce pollution from nonrenewable energy sources such as gasoline, which is linked to cognitive decline, heart disease, and warming climates. Studies have shown that air pollution increases the risk of dementia, with areas of improved air quality and greener spaces positively impacting brain health.

Lifestyle changes, such as cycling, can benefit both personal and environmental health. Engaging in conversations about climate health effects with friends or inviting them to walk with you can also help improve your health and the planet's.

In other words, even more reasons to get moving. Readers online agreed.

"This is terrific news!" one cycling fan shared. "I've preferred cycling over cars ever since I learned to balance on two wheels. … I'm living where I live specifically because I have quick access to hundreds of miles of bike trails."

"Being outside is also very good for you," another said.

