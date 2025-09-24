  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker shares video after making frustrating discovery in nature area: 'Infuriates me on a whole different level'

"It's ridiculous and it's everywhere."

by Simon Sage
"It’s ridiculous and it’s everywhere."

Photo Credit: iStock

Nature photographer Gianni Capuano (@gianni_capuano) used a TikTok video to admonish hikers for littering.

"Stop being dumb," he wrote, talking about people leaving trash in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, just south of Cleveland. 

@gianni_capuano When are we going to learn #nature #litter #cuyahogavalleynationalpark #nationalpark #trashoickup #creek ♬ original sound - Gianni Capuano

Gianni found a plastic cup and lid littering the stream where he was walking. Since this trash was off the path, the odds of anyone cleaning it up were slim to none. 

Plastic waste is a massive issue that clogs all kinds of waterways. Items pose dangers to wildlife, but that's just the start of it.

Over time, this garbage sheds microplastics, which end up in human food streams. Once ingested, microplastics contribute to digestive, renal, immune, endocrine, circulatory, and reproductive health issues. 

The park once hosted especially problematic pollution. In 1969, it was subjected to city sewage and factory waste and routinely caught fire. The issue became a flashpoint for changing sentiment about environmental policies.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

The area also faces threats from invasive species such as the emerald ash borer and gypsy moth. 

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is home to a range of rare wildlife. Blanding's turtle and the Indiana bat are just a few of the threatened species that live in the valley. 

To protect these species, you can take local action by volunteering with cleanup crews, or simply know your recycling options and put used items where they belong: in the trash. Better still, avoid single-use plastics altogether in favor of reusable alternatives. After all, plastic recycling isn't that effective anyway.

Users were equally incensed as Gianni about trash in national parks. 

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Infuriates me on a whole different level," one said. 

"It's ridiculous and it's everywhere (beaches as well)," another wrote. "Carry out what you carry in. It's really not that hard."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x