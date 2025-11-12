  • Outdoors Outdoors

Report reveals that residents are coming to deplore a widely popular landscaping approach: 'Ruined another park'

"I was disappointed about the choice."

by Katie Lowe
Locals were furious when they discovered that a public park in College Park replaced its natural grass with artificial turf.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Perhaps the city started with eco-conscious goals in mind, but Toronto's local College Park renovation project has become a major disappointment to locals. 

"Toronto gives up," this Redditor summarized, posting a photo of the public park, "and quietly replaces grass with fake turf."

Photo Credit: blogTO

Artificial turf is disastrous for the environment, health, and recreation. Turf can become extremely hot in the sun, and can actually melt the soles of cleats.

As is the case with all plastics, small particles break off, called microplastics. These tiny plastic particles degrade soil and can make their way into human food sources, eventually ending up in our bodies. Turf also contains toxic chemicals that leach into the soil.

In general, native lawns are easier and cheaper to manage, and offer none of the risk to human and pet health that turf lawns do. Upgrading to a natural lawn is an easy, practical option for residential, commercial, and municipal properties. 

Public parks that prioritize natural lawns of buffalo grass, clover, or native plants contribute significantly to local biodiversity. Native plants and city planning with nature in mind can also help reduce flooding and erosion during heavy rain. These are opportunities for local leadership to set an example for homeowners and gardeners, which will help protect and preserve the soil health for generations to come.

Locals commented on Reddit, expressing disappointment with the failed project:

"I was looking at it yesterday. I was disappointed about the choice to go with Astro as I think it undermines a lot of the goals of saving natural green spaces," one said.

"I mean grass is also bad for the environment and a waste of space. Better to go with natural growth and allow whatever grows to grow," mentioned another.

"This was just awful design," said one commenter.

Many commenters complained about how difficult it will be to clean up after dogs, now that the park has turf: "Toronto's dogs and their owners have ruined another park."

Should artificial turf be banned from sports fields?

Absolutely! 💯

Only for youth sports 🏈

A ban is unnecessary 👎

Turf is better 🏟️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

