Onlooker shares eye-opening video of public garden that serves crucial function: 'Essential'

A Milwaukee resident turned heads online after capturing a public promenade filled with native prairie flowers and winding paths. The space, which leads to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, was designed for both beauty and function, using permeable pavers, bioswales, and a cobble stormwater channel that filters runoff before it reaches the lake.

"The plants throughout the site provide habitat for essential pollinators and a respite for migratory birds," the OP said in a comment.

"Gorgeous," one commenter said.

The "green infrastructure project" highlights how cities can reimagine public spaces in ways that benefit both people and nature. Traditional lawns demand constant mowing, irrigation, and often chemical pesticides.

Native plant landscapes, on the other hand, are low-maintenance with species that have adapted to local conditions, meaning homeowners and municipalities alike save on water bills, fertilizers, and upkeep. Deep root systems also help soil and reduce erosion.

"What a nice view!" another Redditor wrote.

The benefits extend far beyond cost and time savings. Native plants create vibrant ecosystems in the heart of urban areas. They provide essential habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and moths, which humans depend on for food security. Nearly one‑third of the world's food crops require pollinators.

On hot summer days, native landscapes offer another hidden perk: They cool cities. Through shading, they ease the urban heat island effect, making streets more comfortable and reducing energy use for air conditioning. Green spaces can also be beneficial to your health.

Thoughtful design coupled with an investment in helping the environment — even visitors can get inspired by this promenade, a reminder that infrastructure can work with nature instead of against it.

