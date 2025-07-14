  • Outdoors Outdoors

Expert issues warning about overlooked threat in public parks: 'So important'

"What is this place going to look like?"

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: iStock

A native plant gardener used their platform to highlight the dangers of letting invasive species overtake public land. 

Posting a PSA on TikTok, Kyle Lybarger (@nativeplanttok) wrote, "I'm tired of watching giant shortleaf pines, post oaks, and fire adapted species disappear without regenerating while we let invasives have a free for all!"

@nativeplanttok Im tired of watching giant shortleaf pines, post oaks, and fire adapted species disappear without regenerating while we let invasives have a free for all! If this is happening on public land near you then speak up!! #nativehabitatproject #forests #savannas #fireecology #invasivespecies #publicland ♬ original sound - Kyle Lybarger

In the video, the gardener shows what happens when public land isn't managed properly and gets overtaken by invasive species. He highlighted that a wildlife refuge wasn't managing fallen trees, using prescribed fire, or treating invasives. In turn, the forest wasn't regenerating. "What is this place going to look like when my grandkids are my age?" Kyle asked. 

Invasive plants have the ability to destroy ecosystems because they outcompete native plants for resources. This results in the decline of vegetation that has naturally supported these ecosystems until invasive species were spread by human activities. 

Removing invasive species is a crucial step in helping natural ecosystems recover. Once invasive species have been removed, native species can start to return and support healthy ecosystems that are rich in biodiversity. These ecosystems provide essential services, such as clean air and water as well as nutrient cycling.

People can help natural ecosystems regenerate at home by removing invasive and ornamental plants from their gardens and replacing them with native ones. Not only does this support the local environment, but it also saves people a lot of time on garden maintenance and reduces water bills — native plants don't require nearly as much water as nonnatives. 

Native plants also create healthy ecosystems for pollinators, which help protect the food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can benefit homeowners and wildlife. 

There are lots of ways to make your yard more eco-friendly and affordable, including planting native plant beds, swapping monoculture lawns for natural ones that feature clover or buffalo grass, and using landscaping techniques such as xeriscaping that reduce the need for irrigation.  

Commenters were on board with the native gardener's message. 

"Stewardship is so important," one wrote. 

Another added, "Other than outright habitat loss, invasive plants and animals are the number one driving force of local extinctions."

