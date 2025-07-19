Community bands together to dig up huge, dangerous plants taking over local park: 'Lots of volunteers'

Several of these species, especially privets, are known to aggressively overpopulate native plants in the area.

Invasive plant species can easily overwhelm and even destroy specific ecosystems if they are not adequately managed; therefore, efforts to combat their spread are necessary to maintain balance in your local environment.

That is what this group of volunteers tackled when they dug up several different invasive species that were all spreading throughout the same area of their local park.

"Lots of volunteers, including students from a local high school, joined us to cut some huge oriental sweet vines, and dig up some Privets and Multiflora rose," a portion of the video by YouTube channel Andrew the Arborist states.

"So, removing these harmful, invasive plants made way for good, native plants like this spicebush and redbud," the video states.

Other species, such as oak and maple trees, were also introduced to enhance the area's biodiversity and support the local ecosystem with plants that would not overcrowd the others or impact the local wildlife.

Homeowners who have to deal with the invasive species in their yards may spend hours removing them, like this new homeowner did shortly after purchasing their home.

By removing these invasive species, you can create space for native plants that are native to your area and have adapted to the local ecosystem. As a result, they won't require nearly as much maintenance, such as water, fertilizer, or harmful pesticides, saving you hundreds of dollars per year on your natural lawn.

These plants often attract local pollinators to your lawn that could help them grow even more and make your yard the standout in your neighborhood. You can also xeriscape your lawn to make it need as little water as possible.

