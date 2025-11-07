Proud homeowner shares stunning photos of solution to backyard flooding: 'Work with it rather than against it'

"I totally need to get outside and do some of that!"

Having a yard that floods during heavy rain can be damaging to your plants, but you can help remedy flooding issues via land sculpting.

One Reddit user showed off the land sculpting they did during a heavy rainfall by posting several photos in the r/AustinGardening subreddit and shared how it helped.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote, "The goal is always to keep as much water as possible on the area in which you're growing, so the more water you can bank using these simple methods, the healthier your space will be during drought times. Watch where the water wants to flow, where it wants to stay, and work with it rather than against it."

Land sculpting is a fantastic way to help prevent erosion and to direct water where you need it to go (in this poster's case, what appeared to be a vegetable garden).

Another helpful way to prevent erosion in your yard, if land sculpting isn't something you can do, is to install native plants, which can help limit water runoff in your yard and control soil erosion. Additionally, they have the added benefit of being highly resistant to local weather (including heavy rainfall), so they tend to survive even the worst of what's thrown at them.

Even better, rewilding your lawn with native plants can save you money on your utility bills, as these plants need less water to thrive and require less maintenance. Best of all, native plants add aesthetic curb appeal while also attracting more pollinators to your yard. Pollinators are responsible for helping to protect our food supplies, so the more the better.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Even switching a single flowerbed to native plants will provide benefits. You can check an online database to discover the best native plants for your area, or begin your lawn's transition with common native plants like clover or buffalo grass.

As for the original poster, fellow Redditors were impressed by their hard work.

"Great way to figure out how to contour your land to hold water! Everyone wants to shed it off but the soil needs it," said one person.

Another user added, "I totally need to get outside and do some of that!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.