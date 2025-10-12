Lawmakers take action on hazardous issue at parks and athletic fields: 'It's really, really unsafe'

Deeply familiar to football fans, artificial turf is laid on about 43% of NFL fields, according to AS.

The plastic, unnaturally green grass replacement does not limit itself to the sports world. In California, artificial turf has infiltrated school athletic fields, city parks, and residential lawns, according to the Los Angeles Times.

More artificial turf is installed in the 163,695 square-mile state than anywhere else in the U.S. In fact, the Los Angeles Times reported that 1,100 acres of plastic turf are laid in the state annually.

Environmentalists, health officials, and local parents are pushing for a ban on artificial turf in the city of Los Angeles. In the meantime, the LA City Council's Energy and Environment Committee plans to take action. Conversations over a ban will start this month.

Some mistakenly perceive artificial turf as an environmentally friendly ground cover because it requires no pesticides. But the same is true of natural grasses like buffalo and clover, which require little maintenance and watering.

At the same time, natural lawns promote biodiversity and pollination while artificial turf degrades ecosystems with plastic.

The plastic used to make artificial turf and the tiny particles they create, called microplastics, are cause for concern.

Microplastics can depreciate the integrity of the soil, according to the University of Plymouth. These tiny plastic particles, too, can make their way into human food sources and eventually our bodies.

Artificial turf can also cause external bodily injury. In extreme heat, the turf can reach 160 F and cause first- and second-degree burns, according to the Institute for Exposomic Research.

Additionally, according to AS, NFL players associate artificial grass with increased injury. In 2020, 93% of players said artificial turf is a hindrance to their football careers. 91% reported they feel more sore and tired after playing on it.

Because of this, AS said, the NFL Players Association president, JC Tretter, has advocated against the use of artificial turf. That thought echoes calls similar to those of California health experts, environmentalists, and parents.

"These surfaces get really hot," environmental researcher Sarah Evans said, per the Los Angeles Times. Her children have complained that on artificial turf, their "feet feel like they're burning … even with shoes on. So it's really, really unsafe temperatures under a lot of conditions."

