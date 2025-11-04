Authorities sound alarm after disease-carrying threat spreads across US region — here's what you need to know

California has confirmed sightings of an invasive mosquito that can spread multiple viral diseases, raising concerns about the growing reach of these pests into new regions.

What's happening?

The Aedes aegypti mosquito — known for transmitting dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever — was recently detected near downtown Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County, CBS News reported. The discovery adds to a string of detections in Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Clara counties, demonstrating how quickly the insect is expanding its range.

The Santa Cruz County Mosquito and Vector Control District said that staff has begun expanding surveillance and trapping efforts. Teams are also conducting door-to-door inspections and water sampling to prevent the pests from spreading farther.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes bite during the day, unlike native species, which usually bite at dusk. They thrive in urban environments and can breed in even the smallest puddles, flowerpots, or buckets left outside.

According to officials, the mosquitoes are established in at least 19 of California's 58 counties and have been recorded in 26 counties. Some residents of Los Angeles and San Diego counties also came down with dengue in 2024, showing that the risk of getting these illnesses is no longer exclusive to people who travel to tropical regions.

Why are spreading mosquito populations concerning?

Increasing global temperatures (tied to human-generated pollution) and urban heat islands are creating ideal conditions for mosquitoes to survive in places that were once too cool for them. As summers grow hotter and wetter, these insects can breed and stay active longer.

Aside from being annoying, mosquitoes spread diseases that disproportionately affect low-income and coastal communities, where residents may lack access to air conditioning or window screens. As mosquitoes move north, regions not used to managing them will need to adapt quickly.

This isn't the first warning sign. Mosquito populations have shown up in Iceland, which was once essentially mosquito-free. There have also been upticks in vector-borne illnesses throughout the United States, which can be explained by both warming climates and shifting ecosystems.

What's being done about California's mosquito invaders?

Local officials urge residents to dump standing water in their yards and to use repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil. Wearing long sleeves, checking window screens, and reporting bites and mosquito sightings to vector control programs can also help limit the spread.

The vector control district says rapid detection and community cooperation helped prevent Aedes aegypti from spreading after a 2022 discovery — and that very same approach could help again. In general, though, mitigating the planet's rising temperatures through the use of cleaner energy and sustainable development is essential to stemming these kinds of changes to ecosystems.

