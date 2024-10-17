Officials confirm first human case of tick-borne disease in US state — here's what this could mean

Warmer conditions are lasting longer further north, encouraging the spread of these insects to new areas.

The first recorded human case of a certain tick-borne illness in Connecticut has experts concerned, adding to the number of similar diseases reported in the state.

What's happening?

According to the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at The University of Minnesota, an illness associated with Rickettsia parkeri bacteria has been confirmed after a woman was bitten by a tick in Fairfield County.

While the majority of ticks in the Northeast United States do not favor grassland areas, as the CIDRAP detailed, the Gulf Coast tick — or Amblyomma maculatum — that spreads the bacteria can be found in these locations.

Rickettsia parkeri infections can lead to fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, and generalized rash, per Florida Health. While it is typically a problem in the southeast of the United States, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said this is the first case in the Northeast.

Experts from the organization are concerned this is adding to the risks residents already face from tick-borne illnesses, including Lyme disease, babesiosis, anaplasmosis, Powassan virus disease, and ehrlichiosis.

Why is the first case of Rickettsia parkeri in Connecticut concerning?

According to the Tick Research Lab of Pennsylvania, Gulf Coast ticks prefer drier environments.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As of Oct. 1, 2024, the National Integrated Drought Information System from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that 36.86% of the Northeast — comprising the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont — was under "abnormally dry" conditions, with a further 3.47% under moderate drought.

A warmer climate as a result of human-caused pollution can result in typical weather conditions undergoing a change. If the Northeast becomes drier, for example, that could encourage the Gulf Coast tick to thrive in areas where it typically isn't found.

It's a similar case for mosquito-borne illnesses, with warmer conditions lasting longer further north, encouraging the spread of these insects to new areas, bringing with them the risk of diseases like Zika, dengue, and West Nile virus.

🗣️ Do you worry about getting diseases from bug bites?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What can be done about Gulf Coast ticks?

To avoid being bitten by a tick, wearing clothing that covers your legs and arms is recommended in grassland areas and other green spaces. If you develop symptoms consistent with a tick-borne illness, see a healthcare professional as soon as possible.

But in the grander scheme of things, reducing our personal production of planet-warming pollution can help slow the rate of global heating that is leading to a shift in weather conditions and the spread of insects — and the diseases they can transmit — to areas they typically aren't found.

For example, using public transport instead of a personal vehicle can save 1 pound of pollution for every mile traveled. That reduction can add up over time, especially if we convince friends and family to do the same.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.