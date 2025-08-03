New report reveals investment in the clean energy sector will reach $2.2 trillion this year — here's how the global energy market is impacted

In a significant development for the planet, global clean energy investment is projected to reach $2.2 trillion in 2025, exceeding investments in fossil fuels.

This milestone, highlighted in the Environmental Defense Fund's newsletter, is detailed in a new report by the International Energy Agency. The IEA's World Energy Investment 2025 outlook reveals that solar, wind, battery storage, and electric vehicles are seeing booming investment globally.

Despite ongoing opposition to green climate policy from U.S. conservative leaders, clean energy is charging ahead. According to the IEA, clean technology will account for two-thirds of total energy investment worldwide in 2025, up from 40% in 2020.

Much of this momentum is driven by China, the European Union, and emerging economies like India and Brazil, but the U.S. still plays a crucial role, with $400 billion in clean energy investments outstripping the $187 billion put into fossil fuels.

The investment surge could lead to cheaper energy bills, more local clean energy jobs, and cleaner air. And it is already working: the IEA reported that the cost of solar panels has fallen by 30% over the past two years alone.

Significant infrastructure upgrades, expanded battery storage, and smarter electric grids are facilitating the transition to cleaner energy, helping protect communities from rising energy costs and worsening pollution.

This shift toward renewables is expected to prevent billions of tons of heat-trapping pollution and reduce the risk of oil and gas price shocks.

The clean energy boom was first covered in the EDF's Vital Signs newsletter, which shares inspiring good news stories on environmental solutions, clean tech breakthroughs, and actions individuals can take.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Many online were relieved with the optimistic outlook.

"This is great news," one Reddit commenter in r/energy said.

"If Trump wants energy dominance, maybe we should be investing in the sectors that are growing?" another asked. "Seems like basic common sense."

This follows many recent clean energy advancements in the U.S., from investments in EV charging technology to community-focused solar and nuclear fusion.

Everyday people are beginning to see the benefits and are switching to options like home solar through companies like EnergySage, which offers a free service to compare quotes and save up to $10,000 on solar installation that could bring your energy costs toward $0.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



