Researchers issue warning after discovering disease-carrying threat in new region for first time in history: 'I immediately suspected'

For the first time ever, mosquitoes have been discovered in Iceland. The finding has shocked scientists, as it marks a turning point for one of the few remaining places on Earth previously mosquito-free.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported that entomologist Matthías Alfreðsson of Iceland's Natural Science Institute confirmed that three specimens of Culiseta annulata were recently found in Kiðafell, Kjós.

Citizen scientist Björn Hjaltason, who made the discovery while using wine traps to attract moths, said: "At dusk on October 16, I caught sight of a strange fly on a red wine ribbon. I immediately suspected what was going on and quickly collected the fly."

The species is known for its resilience in cold conditions. According to The Guardian, sheltering inside homes and barns through Iceland's harsh winters could help it establish a lasting population in the country.

According to CNN, Alfreðsson said that further monitoring will reveal whether the species can "truly become established in Iceland."

For years, scientists predicted this could happen. Iceland's average temperature has been rising four times faster than the rest of the Northern Hemisphere, and warmer conditions now allow more insect species to survive and breed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why are mosquitoes in Iceland concerning?

Believe it or not, mosquitoes are among the deadliest animals on Earth. They're responsible for spreading life-threatening diseases to millions of people each year.

While Culiseta annulata isn't known to be a main carrier for tropical viruses, its presence means Iceland's once "mosquito-proof" climate may no longer be safe from invasive, disease-spreading species.

Similar spreading of invasive disease-carrying insects has already been seen farther south, where the Asian tiger mosquito and Egyptian mosquito — both capable of spreading dengue, chikungunya, and Zika — have been found in the U.K.

This shows how rising global temperatures are reshaping ecosystems and increasing risks to public health. Not only do they contribute to erratic extreme weather conditions, heat-related health risks, and threats to our food security, but they're also making northern regions newly vulnerable to pests and diseases once limited to tropical zones.

What's being done about it?

Programs like Europe's Mosquito Alert are using citizen science to map and report new mosquito populations, providing critical data to health agencies. While the arrival of mosquitoes in Iceland might seem like no big deal, it's a clear signal that boundaries of where diseases can spread are shifting.

Experts stress that slowing these kinds of changes depends on dramatically cutting the human-generated pollution responsible for our warming planet. Everyday actions — from supporting renewable energy to using less plastic and cutting food waste — can help reduce the heat-trapping pollution generated each day.

Even small changes like eco-driving can put a dent in air pollution, with bigger steps like making your next car an EV offering the best long-term savings and pollution reduction for everyday consumers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.