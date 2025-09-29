Dollar General shopper captures tense video of unexpected creature making its way through store — here's what you need to know

Having a close encounter with an apex predator can certainly be a frightening experience for anybody. But it might just be the last thing you would expect while shopping at your local store.

What's happening?

On Sept. 16, a black bear was spotted prowling through a Dollar General in Vernon, New Jersey. As reported by North Jersey, the bear had a close encounter with a shopper before biting them in the leg and continuing to wander throughout the store.

After some tense moments, the animal was led outside of the store by Sean Clarkin, a real estate agent who also happened to be in the store. Clarkin managed to record his actions as he guided the bear out through the front of the store. He can be heard on video encouraging the bear while attempting to keep his distance.

Once the bear exited the store, Vernon Township police officers arrived on scene and followed the bear to a nearby property where it was eventually euthanized. The injured shopper was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for their wound.

Why is the black bear sighting important?

According to New Jersey Fish and Wildlife, the black bear was designated as a Category l on the Black Bear Rating and Response Criteria. That means that the animal was considered to be a threat to public safety and property. This includes human attacks like the one reported inside the Dollar General. Once someone is injured by a black bear, the animal is "euthanized as soon as possible to protect the public or eliminate further damage to agricultural crops or property."

American black bears are apex predators in their natural habitats, meaning they sit at the top of the food chain and are not hunted for food by other animals. They can consume a diverse range of foods, from berries and nuts to insects and the carcasses of dead animals. However, when their food source is limited or their habitats are threatened, they may enter human communities in search of food.

Human-wildlife interactions can cause a number of problems, such as disease transmission between humans and animals, increased risk of injury to both parties, and a decrease in biodiversity. As wildlife venture out of their natural habitats, it can jeopardize the health of regional ecosystems.

What's being done about human-wildlife interactions?

One of the most effective ways to reduce human-wildlife interactions is the continuation of wildlife refuges and conservation efforts. These wildlife conservation areas are vital for maintaining biodiversity and ensuring the health of vulnerable species by providing protected land that prohibits human encroachment.

In a recent study first published in Nature Reviews Biodiversity, a team of researchers noted the importance that wildlife populations have on humans.

"If people don't recognize the full spectrum of values wildlife offers our society, including the sometimes 'invisible' benefits, they might miss the actions needed to protect it," said Becky Chaplin-Kramer, World Wildlife Fund's global biodiversity lead scientist and lead author of the study.

"We have to account for the roles wildlife play across ecosystems and the impact of their decline on human well-being in conservation policy and management," added Chaplin-Kramer.

