Scientists make surprising discovery after studying bears' eating habits: 'May affect the bear's position in the food chain'

These dietary differences have a direct impact on where bears can survive.

A new study revealed that the distribution of brown bears in Europe and Turkey has less to do with temperature or land use and more to do with what's on the menu.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Seville, Sapienza University of Rome, and Institute of Nature Conservation in Poland compiled over 3 million GPS locations from roughly 3,000 bears across 14 subpopulations.

They mapped the dietary energy contribution of 276 food species — from fruits and nuts to wild boar and deer — and found bears settle where food energy is highest.

In warmer, southern regions, including Turkey and Greece, bears favor vegetarian or plant-based diets. Those in colder areas, such as Scandinavia and Finland, are more carnivorous.

These dietary differences have a direct impact on where bears can survive, especially as rising temperatures and human land use alter their habitats.

Why is bear diet distribution important?

This finding could reshape how scientists predict wildlife responses to rising temperatures. Traditional models focused on direct effects such as heating and habitat loss but overlooked interspecies linkages.

The study highlights that habitat is defined not just by climate or land cover but also by ecosystems that support prey.

Based on projections, the availability of the food species that are part of brown bears' diets will decline significantly in the future. This could reduce the range of brown bears by 36%.

With fewer food sources to rely on, brown bear subpopulations, particularly those found in Southeastern Europe, are at risk. This is also a major concern for farmers, foresters, and local communities facing bear-related crop or livestock losses.

"Changes in the distribution of the species they feed on may affect the bear's position in the food chain and the viability of the species at the local level," U.S. researcher Pablo M. Lucas explained.

What's being done about bear-prey dynamics?

The researchers suggested that future conservation efforts should consider species interactions, not just habitat availability. This means protecting both bears and their food sources.

If key food species disappear, bears may move closer to human settlements in search of alternatives. Local efforts, such as planting native species and supporting rewilding projects, can help maintain biodiversity and reduce disruptions.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



