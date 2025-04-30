Police issue urgent warning after black bear seen roaming suburban streets: 'Increasing in numbers and distribution'

According to police, black bear sightings have become more common.

Boston 25 News reported in early April that a black bear had been spotted wandering around Walpole, Massachusetts.

Police took the opportunity to remind residents to take precautions in the event of such a sighting.

What's happening?

Authorities shared a report of a black bear spotted in a backyard. According to police, black bear sightings have become more common, not only in the region but nationally.

According to the local outlet, the Walpole Police Department shared on social media, "While not totally unique to our area, black bears have been increasing in numbers and distribution since the 1970s."

"The statewide population of bears is estimated to be over 4,500 animals and is growing and expanding eastward."

Biologist Dave Wattles, who spoke to public radio station WGBH in the spring of 2023 about the increase in urban sightings, said the uptick could be attributed, at least in part, to mating season.

Why are wildlife sightings in residential areas concerning?

When larger animals appear in residential and urban neighborhoods, the primary concern is that people might interact with the wildlife, posing a safety concern for all involved.

Human-wildlife interactions can end badly, so a black bear roaming around could be a considerable safety concern. And of course people can be hurt by animals in such encounters, but wildlife can often be harmed and are sometimes euthanized.

Unfortunately, more and more wild animals are appearing in residential and commercial areas. Prime causes can include the building up of previously undeveloped land, habitat loss, and a lack of access to the natural resources that many animals require to survive.

As housing and businesses push into wild spaces, these animals are brought into greater proximity to humans. Wildlife can even grow dependent on people for food and water as access to both can be hampered by construction and other human activity.

What can be done?

According to Boston 25 News, residents have been encouraged to "remove food sources and other attractants to prevent problems with bears." Rubbish bins can be bear-proofed as well as secured in a garage or shed until garbage day.

Removing bird feeders from yards may also be advisable in some circumstances, although nurturing an environment that is still friendly to smaller wildlife can help to enrich biodiversity and support a healthy ecosystem.

In the event of a bear sighting, another biologist who spoke with local station WHDH said that keeping one's distance and letting the bear move on was the recommended course of action. Reporting the incident to authorities — such as a fish and wildlife department — can also help to ensure that neighbors are warned appropriately.

To address the root causes of increased human-wildlife encounters, meanwhile, might take protecting some natural habitats from development. In some cases where areas have been frequently visited by larger animals, alarm systems have been implemented to try to keep both humans and wildlife safe — which is the ultimate goal.

