Homeowner captures video of massive black bear exploring residential yard: 'Do not approach it'

If a bear notices you but continues its natural behavior, no action is needed.

A black bear was seen exploring a residential yard in Chicopee, Massachusetts, in search of food.

What happened?

According to WWLP, a homeowner captured video footage of the bear wandering through her property. The bear appeared to be sniffing around for potential food sources but left without finding anything to eat.

In summer, black bears forage for ripening berries in thick forest areas. They also consume insects, grubs, carrion, and other animals as part of their diet.

These animals are identifiable by their black fur, brown muzzle, and sometimes a white patch on their chest, the news outlet detailed. They have large feet with curved claws that help them dig for food and climb trees.

Why are bear encounters concerning?

Bear sightings in residential areas signal an overlap in habitat between humans and wildlife.

As development takes over natural spaces, bears find they have less access to food sources and may venture into neighborhoods in search of alternatives.

This habitat compression forces bears to alter their behavior, sometimes leading to dangerous encounters with humans. When bears connect homes with easy meals, they're more likely to return repeatedly, creating potentially unsafe conditions for both residents and the animals.

Weather patterns may worsen this situation. Shifts in seasons affect when natural food sources become available, possibly driving hungry bears into populated areas during food shortages.

Record-breaking high temperatures in Chicopee in June could be an indicator of a factor that could further impact local wildlife populations, changing their normal behavior patterns as they search for food and water in increasingly tough conditions.

What can I do to prevent bear encounters?

If you spot a bear, keep your distance. "Do not approach it," warned the National Park Service.

When a bear notices you but continues its natural behavior, no action is needed, according to tips shared in the news report. However, if your presence causes the bear to stop feeding or watch you, you're too close and should slowly back away.

To make your property less attractive to bears, shut your trash cans, remove your bird feeders during summer months, and clean your grill. Feed your pets indoors, and don't leave food scraps in your yard.

Support conservation programs that protect natural bear habitats and travel routes. These programs maintain a healthy separation between bear populations and residential areas.

If you notice bears in your neighborhood, call wildlife officials. Early action prevents bears from becoming accustomed to human food sources and helps wildlife managers develop response plans for your community.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.