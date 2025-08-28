Officials observe troubling behavioral shift in black bear: 'It's ... up to people to make the right choices'

"It's on us to protect the bears."

New Hampshire campers are exacerbating a black bear threat, according to The Boston Globe.

What's happening?

A bear has torn through multiple tents at campsites in the White Mountains looking for food. This activity is thanks to campers not putting their trash away adequately, improperly storing their food, and, in some cases, actively feeding the bears.

"It's just up to people to make the right choices and not let these bears get food rewards or be intentionally fed, which will change their behavior and lead to these kinds of issues," Daniel Bailey, bear project leader at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, said, per the Globe. "Storing food in a manner that the bear can't get at it is really the key factor here."

The Franconia Brook Tent site was shut down while the threat was being assessed.

Why are bear encounters important?

As habitat has eroded and droughts have made food sources scarce, bears have been traveling further afield to access food sources, often overlapping with human habitation. After repeated exposure to people, wild animals become less afraid and more aggressive in pursuing food sources that are close to human habitation.

What's being done about bear encounters?

Unfortunately, a bear that has become accustomed to human food sources will come back again and again. Even relocation isn't a viable option.

"We've moved bears that have GPS collars and then watched them straight-line distance their way right back within a couple weeks," Bailey said, per the Globe. This means the bear is likely to be euthanized if it continues to be a threat to campers. Other such instances have ended this way.

Experts suggest storing food in a car when camping and disposing of garbage in secure containers. Some campers have already developed good habits.

"I refuse to let people I camp with bring coolers into camp. Leave them in the car. I'll even prepare food on the tailgate and bring it down to cook," one Facebook commenter wrote. "It's on us to protect the bears, they are animals and will do what animals do. You can also buy bear safe coolers. I don't get the person who refuses to educate themselves and take the proper steps."

