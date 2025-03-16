  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers discover unexpected benefit of new trend in lawn care: 'Can be a hotspot'

Cornell AgriTech tested the campus lawn over the course of two years, measuring a variety of factors.

by Audrey Brewer
Researchers have made a surprising discovery about maintaining traditional lawns, showing that the less they're messed with, the better the food chain can become.

Phys.org reported on a new study from Cornell AgriTech that was published in Urban Forestry & Urban Greening showed less intense management of lawns, like mowing and adding pesticides and fertilizers, has resulted in a greater diversity of organisms in the soil, meaning a stronger food web and overall soil health.

Cornell AgriTech tested the campus lawn in high-, medium-, and low-maintenance categories over the course of two years, measuring a variety of factors.

Hayden Bock, a postdoctoral scholar, noted they found 87 different types of soil organisms, adding: "It's hard to find 87 species of animals, or even insects, above ground in such a small area, but below ground, there's a wealth of biodiversity that people may not be aware of. Turfgrasses can be a hotspot for biodiversity, even in highly urbanized landscapes."

Traditional monoculture lawns can be an option to provide green space and environmental benefits, but they don't necessarily make up for the benefits provided by native plants and yards. As ScienceDirect noted with the study, they "did not observe changes to soil microbial biomass or carbon or nitrogen decomposition, all aspects of soil ecosystem functioning which are mediated by soil fauna." They also mentioned that "turf aesthetic assessments" decreased with lower maintenance.

Native plants provide a low maintenance and, more often than not, aesthetically pleasing way to manage your lawn. They provide better water and soil retention as well as storing excess carbon, according to the American Society of Landscape Architects. Pollinators also thrive with native plants, as they provide food and shelter for bees, birds, and bats, and help spread pollen to plants, ensuring their growth cycles.

The lower maintenance requirements are also a money saver, lowering water bills and fuel costs for lawnmowers. Some natural lawn options, like clover lawns, only need to be mowed twice a year.

If you want to upgrade to a natural lawn, check out this guide here.

