Gardener shares dramatic lawn transformation to pollinator paradise: 'In awe of my own work here'

Native plants are soaring in popularity among gardeners, and it's easy to see why when people share photos of their stunning garden transformations.

TikToker and flower farmer Madeline (@madelinetriesherbest) shared a video of their garden transformation, going from a large and bare lawn to a pollinator paradise that is home to a variety of native flowers and vegetables like kale.

Madeline had the idea for the garden but isn't a homeowner, so they posted on a neighborhood app to see if anyone wanted their garden transformed. "In awe of my own work here," Madeline wrote in the video caption.

A 2022 consumer gardening report commissioned by the National Wildlife Federation in collaboration with the National Gardening Association found one in four people are incorporating native plants into their gardens — and for good reason. Not only are native plants better for supporting local wildlife, but they are also much easier and cheaper to maintain than a traditional lawn.

Native plants are adapted to the local soil and weather conditions, which means once they are established, you can say goodbye to fertilizer and huge water bills and hello to drought-resistant, hardy plants that need very little support from you, saving you time and money to devote to other things.

Incorporating native plants into your garden can be as simple as converting a small corner of your yard into a native plant paradise or rewilding your whole backyard. Other options include switching to a natural lawn using low-lying green plants like clover or buffalo grass instead of a monoculture lawn and xeriscaping, which uses a combination of native plants and rocks, mulch, and soil.

Native plants also provide a home and food for many pollinator species, such as bees and butterflies. Pollinators are important for food security, and research has found that even a small patch of wildflowers can help boost their populations.

Commenters loved this garden's transformation. "I love the giant plants," wrote one admirer. While another commenter added, "Simply beautiful."

