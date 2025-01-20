Gardener shares fairytale-inspired update on lawn alternative: 'This is incredibly beautiful'

"It's so squishy and it bounces right back!"

If you're thinking of dropping your traditional lawn for kidney weed, it's likely that you'll do so after watching this TikTok.

Throughout the whole video, the caption "Alice in Wonderland grass update" is displayed. And it's true that the garden of TikTok user Angel Kelly (@anthuriumangel) has a fairytale-like vibe that anyone could envy. "Maaagicaaaal!" the poster says, melodiously.

There, small kidney-shaped leaves creep between large flat stones that appear to take you to a wonderful rabbit hole. Commonly known as kidney weed, Dichondra repens is a popular grass substitute native to Australia and New Zealand. It makes a perennial, low-maintenance ground cover in the form of a lush bright-green carpet with tiny white flowers that look just like stars.

"It's so squishy and it bounces right back!" the TikToker explained in the comments section.

Because it's easier to grow and maintain than pure grass, Dichondra repens will allow you to save water and money.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the average American family uses 320 gallons of water per day, with about 30% going to outdoor uses, and more than half of that outdoor water usage is for watering lawns and gardens.

In addition, Dichondra repens is likely to attract bees and hoverflies, which are known to help gardens thrive and crops grow.

And the least that can be said is that TikTokers are charmed.

"I have them all over my yard and I love them!!!!" one user commented.

"I have this everywhere and now I'm going to be transplanting some to my walkway," another added.

"I have an obsession with Dichondra and I'm absolutely copying you," one more user wrote. "This is incredibly beautiful."

If you are now ready to ditch your grass for a little bit of garden magic, learn how to switch to a natural lawn with TCD here. And if you're not fond of Dichondra repens, you may find inspiration for other replacements, like clover or buffalo grass, depending on where you live and what is native to your area.

