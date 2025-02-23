Homeowner sparks outrage with screenshots of neighborhood lawn service overstepping boundaries: 'It should be illegal'

"They don't magically hit an invisible wall once you're an inch off their property."

Every homeowner should be able to grow native plants and avoid a monoculture lawn. Climate-friendly home upgrades benefit us all. However, one Redditor recently shared evidence that some neighbors — and even lawn-care workers — spray chemicals onto other people's properties, killing their plants.

Posted in the r/f***lawns subreddit, the images show screenshots of a homeowner and lawn-care worker admitting they intentionally spray chemicals onto other properties to kill certain types of growth.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote, "r/lawncare users casually admitting to non-consensually spraying their neighbours' yards with toxic chemicals." The first screenshot shows a Reddit post featuring two lawns butted up against each other with very different growth.

One lawn had short, traditional grass, while the other had taller grass mixed with other plants and more of a wild aesthetic. The comments on this post were in the next screenshots.

A Redditor commented that in the photo, it appears some spray had landed in the wild lawn, killing some of the plant life. Another user wrote that they intentionally spray treatment a few feet into their neighbor's yard, and a lawn-care professional also admitted to spraying into yards that were not supposed to be serviced.

Unfortunately, it's not uncommon for homeowners seeking climate-friendly solutions for their properties to meet challenges from neighbors. In these situations, it can be helpful to have a conversation with the opposing neighbor to inform them of the shared benefit of eco-friendly upgrades.

The climate crisis affects everyone. Those who work toward sustainable living are making changes that benefit us all. Natural yards help the environment — and all of humankind — by providing critical biodiversity and healthy ecosystems for pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

Other Redditors were infuriated by the post. One user wrote, "It should be so freaking illegal to spray your neighbor's yard."

Another user had a helpful suggestion for anyone dealing with spraying neighbors: "Make sure to mention that you have edible plants."

One commenter said, "Should be illegal to spray any yard. Those toxins cause cancer and other health issues, especially to children and pets. And they don't magically hit an invisible wall once you're an inch off their property."

