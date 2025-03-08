Experts sound alarm over escalating threats to food supply chains — here's what's at stake

Increases in extreme weather events are impacting agricultural crops and threatening our food supply.

The results of recent studies create concern about disruptions in food production, processing industries, and export operations.

What's happening?

As Forbes reported, 27 climate disaster events occurred in 2024, causing losses of over $1 billion in the U.S. alone.

These events, including droughts, deep freezes, and floods, are affecting America's agricultural supply chain and having ripple effects on farmers, shippers, and consumers.

When extreme weather strikes, national and global markets are affected. The impacts extend to changes in trade policies, increases in food costs, and increases in inflation.

Why are agricultural supply chains important?

With extreme storms intensifying with each passing year (as documented in Scientific Reports), it is crucial to be proactive about weather resilience. For the agricultural sector to thrive, it must adapt to increasingly unpredictable weather and mitigate risks through advanced forecasting.

According to Forbes, "As climate variability continues to test global supply chains, companies that invest in agility and data-driven decision-making will be better positioned to withstand disruptions and maintain business continuity."

What's being done about the future of agriculture?

Fortunately, technology is advancing to meet the needs of modern agricultural businesses operating in uncertain climate conditions.

Hyperlocal forecasting systems using sophisticated meteorological models offer hope of helping farmers anticipate temperature, weather, and storms. Meanwhile, advancements in agricultural risk management policies and weather derivatives can financially protect farmers from weather-related crop losses.

A recent University of California, San Diego study suggested ways to improve food security and agricultural industry stability in places prone to climate events. Researchers developed a technique for identifying climate vulnerabilities and targeting institutions that can help populations build resilience.

Since agricultural markets impact much more than the food we eat, it is critical to learn about interconnected agricultural systems and invest in resilient infrastructure and technology.

As an individual, you can do your part to protect agricultural systems by sharing information with friends and family. For example, more people stand to benefit from learning about carbon farming, drought-resistant crops, and flood-tolerant agriculture.

You can also become more mindful about the food you eat and how it is grown. Shopping more sustainably at the grocery store, preparing plant-based meals, and learning how to grow your own food are all steps in a positive direction.

