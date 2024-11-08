Gardeners share simple hack to create healthier soil for more bountiful harvests: 'Absolutely the best way to do this'

Most gardeners want healthy soil full of nutrients for their vegetables. After all, this kind of soil leads to better overall crops.

Leota Wilson and Mikaela Falwell, known as the Curly Cultivators (@curlycultivators) on Instagram, posted a video explaining how to continue to feed your soil even when it's not the growing season. They cut their plants off just below the soil line so the roots can stay right where they are all winter long.

The scoop

All you need is a vegetable garden and some pruning shears. Find the place where the soil hits the plant, then go just slightly under that. Cut the plant there. You can remove the top part of the plant, either throwing it away or composting it if that works for your setup.

This keeps the roots in the soil, where they can contribute to the ecosystem growing there. The microbial life will be able to feed off the roots through the winter, keeping your soil healthier and making it ready when it's time to plant vegetables so you can grow your own food again next year.

How it's helping

According to the University of Colorado in Boulder, people who grow their own food tend to eat about 7% more fiber than everyone else does. That may not seem like a lot, but the Better Health Channel explains that most adults don't get enough fiber. This can lead to things like constipation, bowel cancer, and more. You can improve your health, then, when you improve your soil, grow more crops, and eat more fiber.

Gardening is good for your mental health, too. Lower your stress and feel happier, simply by investing your time and energy into growing your own food. You'll feel more accomplished when you can eat a meal that you grew yourself too.

What everyone's saying

Other Instagrammers loved this hack. One said it was, "Absolutely the best way to do this."

Another added, "Yes!!! Circle of life! The soil fed the plant, now the roots will feed the soil."

One more shared, "Soil health is so important and not discussed enough. Thank you for sharing!"

